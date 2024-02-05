Man with Island Lake ties dead after crash near McHenry

An Oregon man has died from injuries he suffered in a crash Thursday morning near McHenry, the Lake County Coroner’s Office announced in a news release Monday.

The crash occurred in the 1500 block of South River Road while icy road conditions were reported around McHenry County.

The coroner’s office said Nathan Russell, 39, of Jacksonville, Oregon, died from blunt force injuries suffered in the crash, in the release. Jacksonville is about 45 minutes away from the California border.

Russell has family connections to the Island Lake area, according to the release.

The coroner’s office said they were notified Sunday that Russell was pronounced dead in the intensive care unit at the Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where Russell was flown from the scene of the crash. He was driving a Ford van was ejected in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Ford van was going north on River Road was trying to pass a car in a no-passing zone when the driver lost control and hit a Honda SUV traveling south, according to the release.

The other driver involved had to be extricated, authorities said last week, and was also seriously injured. No update has been offered on that driver’s condition.

The crash is still being investigated by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit, according to the release.