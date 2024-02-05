Girls basketball: Fox Valley and Kishwaukee River Conference standings: Feb. 3, 2024

Here are the Fox Valley Conference and Kishwaukee River Conference girls basketball standings through Feb. 3.
Fox Valley Conference
|FVC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Huntley
|14-1
|20-6
|Hampshire
|12-3
|17-11
|Crystal Lake Central
|11-4
|17-9
|Cary-Grove
|10-5
|16-10
|Burlington Central
|9-6
|13-12
|Prairie Ridge
|8-7
|15-11
|Dundee-Crown
|5-10
|6-18
|Jacobs
|4-11
|6-17
|Crystal Lake South
|1-14
|3-21
|McHenry
|1-14
|3-23
Kishwaukee River Conference
|KRC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Marengo
|12-1
|19-9
|Woodstock
|11-2
|15-9
|Woodstock North
|9-4
|15-12
|Johnsburg
|8-5
|13-11
|Plano
|6-7
|14-16
|Sandwich
|4-9
|6-23
|Richmond-Burton
|2-11
|4-24
|Harvard
|0-13
|4-22