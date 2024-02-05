February 05, 2024
Girls basketball: Fox Valley and Kishwaukee River Conference standings: Feb. 3, 2024

Marengo earns share of KRC championship; Huntley closes in on 3rd straight FVC title

By Alex Kantecki
Marengo's Keatyn Velasquez brings the ball up the court against Woodstock North's Addison Rishling during a Kishwaukee River Conference girls basketball game Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Woodstock North High School.

Here are the Fox Valley Conference and Kishwaukee River Conference girls basketball standings through Feb. 3.

Fox Valley Conference

FVCConf.Overall
Huntley14-120-6
Hampshire12-317-11
Crystal Lake Central11-417-9
Cary-Grove10-516-10
Burlington Central9-613-12
Prairie Ridge8-715-11
Dundee-Crown5-106-18
Jacobs4-116-17
Crystal Lake South1-143-21
McHenry1-143-23

Kishwaukee River Conference

KRCConf.Overall
Marengo12-119-9
Woodstock11-215-9
Woodstock North9-415-12
Johnsburg8-513-11
Plano6-714-16
Sandwich4-96-23
Richmond-Burton2-114-24
Harvard0-134-22