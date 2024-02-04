R-B's Gina Scichowski wins Antioch bowling regional: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 3

GIRLS BOWLING

Antioch Regoinal: At Antioch Lanes, Richmond-Burton senior Gina Scichowski rolled a 1,238 to win the individual title in Saturday’s tournament.

Scichowski will advance to the Fremd Sectional next Saturday at Arlington Lanes in Arlington Heights.

Johnsburg’s Julia Erickson had a 1,098 for the fourth individual qualifying spot and McHenry’s Emily Carpenter rolled a 1,076 for the fifth qualifying spot.

Johnsburg’s team finished seventh at 4,500. The top four teams advanced from the regional.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marian Central 47, Chicago Hope 39: At Palos Heights, the Hurricanes (25-4) defeated the Eagles to win the Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament.

Juliette Huff scored 14 and hit two 3s in the first quarter to lead Marian. Ella Notaro scored 13 points and Madison Kenyon tossed in 12.

Harvest Christian 51, Alden-Hebron 28: At the Northeastern Athletic Conference Tournament, Jessica Webber scored 17 points and hit three 3s as the Giants (21-9) lost to the Lions.

Alden-Hebron 54, South Beloit 41: At the Northeastern Athletic Conference Tournament, Jessica Webber hit 12 of 14 free throws and scored 20 points as the Giants (21-9) defeated the Sobos.

Hannah Reiter added 13 points and Evelyn Heber scored eight for the Giants.

Belvidere 49, Marengo 46: At Belvidere, Bella Frohling and Gabby Gieseke each scored 13 points as the Indians (19-9) lost to the Bucs in their nonconference game.

Dayna Carr and Macy Noe each scored eight points for the Indians.

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Beloit 71, Marengo 47: At Marengo, Derek Bibbings and Myles Aukes both scored 12 points as the Indians (3-23) lost to the Sobos in a nonconference game.

WRESTLING

Class 2A Antioch Regional: Cary-Grove’s Hunter Lenz (113) and Lucas Burton (285) won championships to advance to next week’s Grayslake Central Sectional.

Lenz and Burton will be joined at the sectional by teammates Luke Bennett (175), Noah Pechotta (150) and Kyle Jarecki (190). Bennett and Pechotta took seconds, Jarecki was third.