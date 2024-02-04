Letter: Opposition to Riverwoods plan

Despite the Woodstock Planning Commission voting the Riverwoods development down, the City Council is still considering it.

As proposed, it absolutely should not even be considered. The huge developer behind it, Lennar, plans to bulldoze the oak woods containing numerous large, old oak trees.

Furthermore, the existing woods are designated as wetlands by NRCS.

The seven acres of green space their plan shows does not salvage any of the large oak trees presently there. Oaks support 500 species of life. 500 different species! That’s not even counting the subspecies.

Every one of those species from insects to mammals serve a purpose in our ecosystem. Oak trees grow for hundreds of years. The oldest oak documented was shown to be 900 years old. These trees don’t grow back in a few years. They don’t even grow back in a generation.

We cannot continue destroying our beautiful planet and expect it will continue to support human life. Woodstock City Council, vote NO on the proposed subdivision.

Karen Lavin

President of the Board of the Land Conservancy of McHenry County

Wonder Lake