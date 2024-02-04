Huntley’s Weiss Park to see new playground, zip line, among other amenities

Runners begin a 5K race during the Huntley Rotary Club’s inaugural Running of the Elves at Betsey Warrington Park on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Walking paths are among the renovations slated for Huntley's Weiss Park. (Patrick Kunzer)

The Huntley Park District received more than $500,000 in a state grant this week to fund the renovation of Weiss Park, including a new playground, a zip line feature, paved walking paths, skate park amenities and a basketball court.

The grant, part of the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, will cover half of the project’s cost, according to a news release.

As part of the project, baseball diamond backstops also are slated to be replaced, the gazebo refurbished and vandal-resistant fixtures installed at the bathrooms.

Weiss Park’s bathrooms were the target of “substantial vandalism” in the summer of 2022, according to the park district’s Facebook page.

“This generous grant from the OSLAD program marks a transformative step for our community,” Huntley Park District Executive Director Scott Crowe said in the release. “The renovation of Weiss Park is not just an upgrade of facilities, it’s a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all our residents.

“The new playground, zip line, paved walking paths and other amenities will provide diverse recreational opportunities for people of all ages.”

The park district hosted a public input meeting last summer about the renovations. A timeline has not been finalized, but the district said on its Facebook page that is “targeting either late spring or early fall,” adding that it doesn’t want the park closed during summer break.

“We are deeply thankful for the support of our residents, the state of Illinois, our local representatives and community partners,” park district board President Keith Wold said in the release. “This collaboration is a testament to what we can achieve together. The new Weiss Park will be a location for community engagement and outdoor activities.”