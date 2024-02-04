Groundhog festivities continue in Woodstock

Woodstock Willie chats with storyteller Jim May Feb. 3, 2024 during Groundhog storytime in Woodstock. (Claire O'Brien)

Groundhog Day enthusiasm continued on a springlike day Saturday in Woodstock, one day after Woodstock Willie predicted an early end to winter.

Saturday’s festivities kicked off with Groundhog storytime at 10 a.m. in a packed room at Home State Bank on the southwest corner of the Woodstock Square.

The all-ages audience welcomed Woodstock Willie with the “Call of the Groundhog” rhyme, complete with hand motions storyteller Jim May taught the crowd before the prognosticator of seasons’ arrival.

May told the attendees about the legend of the groundhog, observing that Groundhog Day falls halfway between the winter solstice and the vernal equinox.

He also touched on the lore about the groundhog seeing his shadow the morning of Feb. 2, which, according to legend, means six more weeks of winter.

“We all carry a certain shadow,” May told the audience.

While the audience awaited the arrival of the furry prognosticator of seasons, May entertained the crowd with dad jokes such as “Why did the cookie go to the doctor?” The punchline: Because he was feeling crummy.

Attendee Amelia Rossi helped with rimshots that accompanied the dad jokes.

“I love that he involved Amelia,” Rossi’s grandmother Lorna Wolff said.

Rossi said after storytime that it was her first time attending and she enjoyed the rimshots.

“It was very fun and funny,” Rossi said.

May told other stories to the crowd, including the legend of Br’er rabbit and Br’er raccoon, acknowledging the legends’ roots in African and Cherokee history, tricking bullfrogs into being trapped and eaten.

May said he “hibernated for four years” and Saturday was the first time in a while he had done groundhog storytime.

He said it was “very heartening to see a full house.”

The groundhog enthusiasm continued Saturday with festivities such as another screening of the “Groundhog Day” film and a second walking tour in the afternoon that kicked off at the Opera House, known as the Pennsylvanian Hotel in the film, although the crowd Saturday was slightly smaller than the one Friday.

Bob Hudgins, the location manager for Groundhog Day, led Saturday’s walking tour that ended at the Cherry Tree Inn as he did Friday, answering participant questions and giving context about the film.

Hudgins started the tour with a brief overview of how the town of Woodstock came to be chosen.

“We were trying to replicate Punxatawney exactly,” Hudgins said.

He added later in the tour, production assistants would put on magnetic, plastic Pennsylvania license plates while cars were inside stores and restaurants on the Square.

Hudgins also touched on the length of the time loop in the film in response to a participant question.

“Redemption takes a long time for certain people,” Hudgins said, to which the crowd laughed.

He did not say a time frame for the time loop, saying they “leave it up in the air.”