Marengo girls basketball wins share of KRC title: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday. Feb. 2, 2024

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marengo 54, Richmond-Burton 20: At Marengo, the Indians won a share of the Kishwaukee River Conference title, securing the conference crown for the fifth time in the past six seasons. Emily Kirchhoff led Marengo (19-8, 12-1) with 14 points while Keatyn Velasquez and Bella Frohling each added 8.

Chase Cooper led the Rockets (4-24, 2-11) with 10 points.

Crystal Lake Central 55, Hampshire 46 (OT): At Hampshire, the Tigers won their second straight overtime game. Katie Hamill scored 22 points for Central (17-9, 11-4) while Leah Spychala added 12 points and Ruby Macke, Ella Madalinski and Addison Cleary each added 6 points to pick up the Fox Valley Conference win.

Whitney Thompson scored 15 points for Hampshire (17-11, 12-3) and Chloe Van Horn had 10.

Cary-Grove 49, Crystal Lake South 18: At Cary, Ellie Mjaanes scored 17 points to lead the Trojans to a conference win. Sam Skerl and Emily Larry each added 8 points for CG (16-10, 10-5).

Kirra Kansen led South (3-21, 1-14) with 8 points and Tessa Melhuish had 5 points.

Jacobs 43, Dundee-Crown 36: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (6-17, 4-11) snapped a five-game losing streak to pick up a FVC win.

Prairie Ridge 49, McHenry 14: At Crystal Lake, Addie Meyer led the Wolves with 11 points to pick up a FVC win. Addison Taege scored 10 points for PR (15-11, 8-7) while Zoe Nanos, Ali Storz, Maia Cassin and Bella Militello each added 5 points.

Gaby Grasser and Ali Ahrens each led the Warriors (3-23, 1-14) with 3 points.

Plano 53, Harvard 31: At Plano, the Hornets (2-20, 0-10) couldn’t pick up a win on the road.

Woodstock 50, Johnsburg 48: At Johnsburg, the Blue Streaks overcame a 31-17 deficit to pick up a KRC win on the road. Keira Bogott led Woodstock (15-9, 11-2) with 18 points and Natalie Morrow added 12.

Kaylee Fouke led the Skyhawks (13-11, 8-5) with 18 points, Kiara Welch had 12 and Sophie Person had 9.

Alden-Hebron 77, Schaumburg Christian 66: At the Northeastern Athletic Conference Tournament, Rileigh Gaddini scored 24 points and Jessica Webber added 23 to lead the Green Giants (20-8) to a win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marian Central 71, Hope Academy 69: At Woodstock, Christian Brentancur scored 23 points to help the Hurricanes (6-20, 2-5) pick up a Chicagoland Christian Conference win. Bentancur is 68 points shy of 2,000 career points.

Huntley 68, Burlington Central 73 (3OT): At Huntley, Bryce Walker scored 19 points and added six rebounds and six assists to help the Red Raiders hold on to pick up a FVC win. Christian Wilson had 15 points for Huntley (16-9, 9-4) while Omare Segarra had 11.

McHenry 84, Prairie Ridge 52: At Crystal Lake, Caleb Jett scored 19 points and Adam Anwar added 18 to help the Warriors pick up a FVC win. Hayden Stone added 12 points for McHenry (19-7, 8-5) and Marko Stojich had 11.

Elijah Loeding led the Wolves (5-16, 2-12) with 16 points and Owen Voight added 9.

Jacobs 64, Dundee-Crown 52: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (12-14, 8-6) pick up a FVC win at home.