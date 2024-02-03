Letter: A tax referendum that makes sense

On the March 19 primary election ballot will be a referendum that will remove the McHenry County property tax funding for the McHenry County Mental Health Board to a countywide sales tax (25 cents per $100 spent). Here are some great things about the tax:

It actually reduces your property tax while increasing funding for the McHenry County Mental Health Board.

Food, medicine, and medical supplies are excluded from the sales tax.

Not only homeowners, but renters will share in funding the Mental Health Board.

People from outside McHenry County will pay the sales tax while shopping in the county.

If you presently pay $35.54 annually in property taxes toward the Mental Health Board, you would have to purchase $14,216 in goods to reach that threshold.

Visit the Mental Health Board Sales Tax Referendum FAQ page at www.mchenrycounty.gov and vote Yes!

Kirk Donald

Johnsburg