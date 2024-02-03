Girls basketball notes: Marengo’s Bella Frohling lets it fly; Marian’s Madison Kenyon joins 1,000-point club

Marengo senior guard Bella Frohling was letting it fly for the Indians in a 44-24 Kishwaukee River Conference against over Woodstock North on Monday. Frohling made three 3-pointers, with two of them coming from 22 feet plus. Her second was from 24 feet away.

It’s nothing new for Frohling, who isn’t afraid to shoot from anywhere on the court as long as she has a clear view of the rim.

“She’s really comfortable out there, she loves it out there,” Marengo coach Eilsa Hanson said. “She’s one of the most athletic players I’ve ever coached. What I love most about her is she can have an off night and still have a huge impact on a game defensively and with her rebounding. She does so much for us.”

Marengo's Bella Frohling battles Woodstock North's Addi Rishling for a loose ball earlier this season at Woodstock North High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Frohling, last winter’s KRC Player of the Year, is averaging 11.2 points a game for Marengo through Wednesday. That is up more than two points from junior year. Frohling also is among the area’s top 3-point shooters with 44.

Frohling also has had a bigger presence on the boards and is averaging more than seven rebounds a game after averaging 5.7 as a junior.

“She’s really improved her game in all aspects,” Hanson said. “We’re going to miss her. That’s going to be a big void for us to fill.”

Marengo is close to winning its fifth KRC title in six years and second in a row.

“I think ever since winter break, we were in a little slump, and then we started to pick it back up again,” Frohling said. “We’re passing the ball around more and working as a team. Our chemistry is finally getting up to where it was before the break.”

Kenyon joins 1,000-point club: Marian Central senior guard Madison Kenyon became the fourth player in school history to reach 1,000 career points on Tuesday in the Hurricanes’ Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament win over Chicago Christian.

Girls Basketball Marian Central DeKalb Marian Central's Madison Kenyon drives to the basket against DeKalb’s Brytasi Long earlier this season in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Kenyon scored eight points in the first quarter to reach the scoring milestone. The game was stopped to celebrate Kenyon’s accomplishment, and the entire team posed with a 1,000-point banner. She joins Shannon (Wuensch) Bloom (2013 graduate), Vannessa Garrelts (2018) and Janelle Allen (2020) as the school’s 1,000-point scorers.

On Thursday, Garrelts, the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,569 points, was back at Landers Pavilion for the Hurricanes’ second-round tournament game against St. Edward and presented Kenyon with a commemorative plaque.

Fun night at Marian Central as HFP's Vannessa Garrelts (Marian's all-time leading women's basketball scorer 💥) awarded Madison with her amazing 1000 point achievement ✨! That's a lot of 🏀🏀 buckets, Ladies!!



Plus, a win for the guys and the girls all at home in ONE night! pic.twitter.com/8TeNMhCP3D — Higher Focus Photography (@HigherFocusTeam) February 2, 2024

Kenyon is the third area player this year to reach 1,000 points, joining A-H’s Webber and Hampshire senior Ashley Herzing. They made it 1,000 despite having a shortened freshman campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Postseason picture: The IHSA released playoff seedings on Thursday, with Crystal Lake Central earning the area’s only top seed in the Class 3A Sycamore Sectional. The Tigers (16-9) have won nine of 10 games and will look to win their first regional since 2019.

Huntley (4A) and Cary-Grove (3A) both earned No. 2 seeds in their respective sectionals, while Marian Central (2A) and Prairie Ridge (3A) are No. 3 seeds.

More postseason information, including pairings, can be found at IHSA.org.