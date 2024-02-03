Crystal Lake and Lakewood look to future at state-of-community event

Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian speaking at the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce)

Crystal Lake and Lakewood leaders highlighted recent accomplishments and addressed challenges at the annual Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce luncheon Friday.

Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian spotlighted major accomplishments such as new housing developments and businesses coming to the city.

“It’s about the people and it’s about small business,” Haleblian said, “the backbone of our community.”

The largest project currently underway is the Water’s Edge mixed-use development, which will bring 240 apartments and 20 townhomes to the long-vacant area where the old Walmart used to stand.

Other developments mentioned were the Woodlore Estates subdivision, the Redwood community located near Walmart, and Mercyhealth Hospital and Clover Communities at Terra Cotta Road and Route 176.

The downtown apartment complex Enclave recently started leasing out its 99 units last month. All of the studios and one-bedroom units already are rented out, Haleblian said.

“It is a world-class downtown apartment complex,” he said.

Crystal Lake is expecting plenty of new businesses to open this year, including KD Market, replacing the vacant Joseph’s grocery store; a Starbucks and dental office off Randall Road; La Rosita grocery store relocating to a larger space off Virginia Street; and Sierra Trading replacing the vacant Bed Bath & Beyond.

The city saw an addition of more than 1 million square feet of commercial space last year from new businesses such as Boot Barn, Rookies and Guzman Y Gomez.

Haleblian addressed “a contentious issue,” without naming the NVA Trucking rezoning request, and talked about last week’s planning and zoning meeting that went until 2 a.m., which covered the trucking expansion proposal.

“We deal in fact. We don’t deal in opinion,” he said. “We work really hard to be fair and impartial to everyone.”

The planning and zoning commission unanimously denied the proposal, which goes to the City Council for consideration at a meeting Feb. 20.

NVA originally was set to ask for city approval Feb. 6, but the delay was announced earlier this week.

Lakewood Village President David Stavropoulos gave updates on the long-awaited RedTail Golf Club renovation, which broke ground in the fall.

The new golf clubhouse is the result of 30 years of discussions, and the village expects construction to be completed by the summer, Stavropoulos said. The renovations will allow the club to be open year-round, with indoor golf leagues and a bar and grill with an expanded menu.

Funding the estimated $4 million project has raised concerns from residents and the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office. Village officials have insisted that income from RedTail will finance the project.

The village plans to increase road repairs this year with the help of a $250,000 state infrastructure grant, Stravropoulos said. About 60% of the roads in Lakewood need repairs, he said.

Stravropoulos addressed “external challenges” that the village faces by being a non-home rule community. Non-home rule municipalities are only allowed to express authority under the state constitution.

“Our ability to govern ourselves is limited by the state,” he said.

In Illinois, communities can become home rule by referendum or automatically when reaching a population of 25,000. Cary will have a referendum for voters to decide on home rule status during the primary election next month.

“Finding the balance of providing those essential services, planning for the future [and] attracting businesses to participate in the Illinois Lakewood market space is a challenge with this heavy tax burden,” he said.