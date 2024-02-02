McHenry sets sights on Riverwalk completion and downtown entertainment district at Monday meeting

This section of the McHenry Riverwalk, from the Route 120 bridge to the Pearl Street bridge, could see construction in summer 2024. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

If bids are approved by the McHenry City Council on Monday night, the riverwalk could be finished by the end of the 2024 construction season.

Parks and Recreation Director Bill Hobson has two agenda items up for council discussion: Approval of a $1.5 million bid from Alliance Contractors of Woodstock that would complete the riverwalk, and continued discussion on a proposed entertainment district in downtown McHenry.

McHenry began construction of its riverwalk, connecting Green Street at the Boone Creek bridge to Weber Park, in 2005. The last section to complete that connection runs under the Route 120 and Pearl Street bridges.

Early estimates from the city’s engineers placed that section’s construction cost at $1.93 million, Hobson said.

With that price tag in mind, the City Council in November directed Hobson to seek two bid packages. One bid would only address the seawall – the buffer between the walk and shore – this construction season. The second bid option would fully would complete the riverwalk.

“To our surprise, the low bid was $1.5 million from Alliance Contractors, who did the first phase of the riverwalk,” Hobson said. “They are a solid and trusted contractor for us.”

With the bid coming in at $400,000 less than the original engineers estimate, he is recommending approval of the bid package, with funding for the work coming from the downtown Tax Increment Financing district, Hobson said.

Liquor license holders are overwhelmingly in favor ... of Green Street and Riverside Drive.” — Bill Hobson, McHenry Parks and Recreation director

The TIF fund has about $250,000 in it right now and a $1.5 million project will run it into a deficit, he said. “That is what you want for a TIF, to show you are investing back into the defined area,” Hobson said.

Last year, the TIF “netted $600,000 for the riverwalk,” Hobson said, adding that by October 2025, the TIF fund will be “back in the black” by $100,000, even with the additional construction cost.

If approved by council, construction could begin in March with a September completion date. Hobson also noted easements are in place with all adjacent landowners to ensure seamless construction.

The city also will have another round of discussions on a proposed entertainment zone in the downtown area allowing patrons to have open containers of alcohol outside of dining establishments.

The proposal, first discussed in October, would allow “the regulated consumption of alcoholic beverages in public areas,” including sidewalks, Miller Point Park and the Riverwalk, according to city documents.

McHenry's Riverwalk entrance at Green Street, shown last year. The city council is set to discuss again Monday an ordinance that would allow residents to walk from restaurants, bars and shops, and on the Riverwalk and in parks, with open containers of alcohol.

Following that discussion, council members asked Hobson to talk to restaurants, businesses and downtown residents to find out how they feel about the idea.

“Liquor license holders are overwhelmingly in favor ... of Green Street and Riverside Drive,” Hobson said.

Of those who responded from the 20 townhomes that back up to the riverwalk, “nine were for it and eight were against it,” Hobson said.

Among those who has voiced an objection to the plan is Tony Esposito, president of the Riverwalk Place Homeowners Association. The association board has not taken a vote or polled the residents themselves, Esposito said. “I am not speaking for every resident,” he said.

Part of his concern is that the wall, steps and gates dividing the townhomes’ back yards technically are city and riverwalk property.

“Strangers can sit on those steps within 10 feet of your patio,” Esposito said.

He and others living in the nearly 20-year-old condos are aware they live in a public area, Esposito said, adding that an open-container law could encourage more people to hang out along the walk.

“We are right off the main stream, where they are going to be walking with liquor,” Esposito said.

Although the city proposal would require business names on any drink cups in public, he said it also is too easy for a person to add alcohol from their own stash in a car.

“Who knows what they will put into the cup,” Esposito said.

Monday’s discussion will not include a vote, Hobson said. He is asking the council to provide direction on whether to go forward with an ordinance.

If the council indicates it wants to go forward with an entertainment district ordinance, ”we will formulate something from there,” Hobson said.