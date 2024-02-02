Marian Central girls advance to CCC title game: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Feb. 1

Girls basketball

Marian Central 72, St. Edward 48: At Woodstock, Ella Notaro scored a game-high 22 points and made three 3-pointers to lead the Hurricanes past the Green Wave and into the Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament championship.

Marian (24-4) will play the winner between Bishop McNamara and Wheaton Academy in the CCC title game at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Chicago Christian in Palos Heights.

Madison Kenyon scored 19 points, Juliette Huff had 11 and Abbey Miner tossed in eight. Marian is one win from tying the program’s single-season record, set last year.

Alden-Hebron 32, Richmond-Burton 30: At Hebron, the Giants (19-8) defeated the Rockets (4-23) to move one win from No. 20.

Jessica Webber led A-H with 14 points and three 3s, and Hannah Reiter chipped in 11 points.

Meadow Rosendahl and Chase Cooper had eight points apiece for R-B.