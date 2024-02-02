Man stabbed in the face inside bar in Harvard, aggravated battery charges filed: police

A man was stabbed in the face inside the Front Street Tap in Harvard in the early hours of Friday morning, Harvard Police said. (Claire O'Brien)

A Poplar Grove man has been charged after another man was stabbed in the face inside a Harvard bar in the early hours of Friday morning, according to the Harvard Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call at 1:11 a.m. Friday of a disturbance inside at Front Street Tap located at 106 E. Front Street. It was originally reported that two men were fighting and one was “stabbed in the face with a knife,” according to a Harvard Police Department news release.

Officers found two men actively fighting inside the bar upon arrival. When police separated the two men, they discovered one man with a “severe laceration to his face” and was transported to Javon Bea Hospital – Riverside by the Harvard Fire Protection District. The second man had “superficial facial injuries” and was transported to Mercy Harvard Hospital by Marengo Fire Protection District, according to the release.

Both men have been treated at and released from the hospital, according to the release.

Police said that Michael A. Schallmoser, 35, of the 2200 block of Candlewick Drive, Poplar Grove, was arrested in the altercation and charged with aggravated battery in a public place, with a deadly weapon and causing great bodily harm.

A parole violation warrant was also issued for Schallmoser by the Illinois Department of Corrections and he was transported to the McHenry County jail, Harvard police said.

The Harvard Police Department was assisted by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodstock Police Department, according to the release.