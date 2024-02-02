Man pleads guilty to shooting gun in downtown McHenry, gets 2 years of probation

A man accused of “recklessly” shooting a 9 mm Canik pistol at least seven times in a crowded area in downtown McHenry pleaded guilty on Thursday to reckless discharge of a firearm and was sentenced to two years probation.

In exchange for pleading guilty, other charges against Joel Ponce, 23, of Round Lake Beach, were dismissed including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless conduct, according to McHenry County court records.

Ponce also was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail. Because he had been in custody for the last 136 days since his arrest, and the jail time is required to be served at just 50%, that time was considered served.

His arrest came just days after the enactment of the state’s SAFE-T Act. Judge Michael Coppedge ruled that he posed a threat and ordered him to remain in jail while awaiting trial.

He was released from jail shortly after being sentenced Thursday, the jail log shows.

Prosecutors said that around Sept. 16, Ponce had an altercation with someone that began at the Vixen, a bar and entertainment venue on North Green Street in downtown McHenry.

A news release from McHenry police at the time said the altercation before the gunfire took place “in a public parking area.”

At his detention hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Shelby Page said Ponce and two companions left the venue and went to his vehicle, from which he shot multiple rounds from a pistol “aimlessly” into a crowd of people.

There were no reported injuries, according to McHenry police who responded to the scene.

Ponce, who matched the description people present provided, acted “in an extremely dangerous manner, in a highly populated area” near bars and restaurants, Page said.