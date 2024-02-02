Huntley police give care package to officer’s daughter diagnosed with cancer

Ky Larkin receives a care package at the Huntley Police Department on Jan. 26, 2024. She was diagnosed with germinoma just before Christmas. (Photo provided by Megan Larkin)

The Huntley Police Department surprised Ky, the daughter of police officer Brock Larkin, last week with a care package.

Ky was diagnosed with germinoma shortly before Christmas, which is a rare brain cancer. Germinoma, which consists of germ cells, makes up about 5% of all brain tumors that can be found in adolescents, said Dr. Shunqing Zhang, a Northwestern Hospital Huntley radiation oncologist.

“It’s not common at all,” Zhang said.

He said that germinoma typically is found in teens and is slightly more common in girls, but it’s about a 50/50 split between boys and girls.

The Larkins went to the Huntley Police Department on Jan. 26 and the officers there surprised her with a care package featuring her favorite snacks and a new iPhone and airpods, which she can use to listen to music while receiving transfusions. The care package also included gift cards for Ky’s parents to cover meals and gas, and they plan to have at least one parent stay with Ky the entire time she is in the hospital.

“We just had no idea it was going to be that large,” said Megan Larkin, Ky’s mom.

Larkin said her daughter was “very surprised” with the care package.

Ky already completed the first round of treatments in early January and is about to begin a second round of more intensive treatments next week. She attends Dundee Middle School.

“She loves school,” Megan Larkin said.

Ky also celebrated her 13th birthday on Thursday, and Larkin said the family was planning to keep festivities “low-key.”

Larkin said she felt the police department has been very supportive while Ky goes through treatments.

“They’ve been truly wonderful,” Larkin said.

Larkin added that the department’s Peer Support Group, which organized the care package, had reached out and asked about Ky’s favorite snacks, which include Cool Ranch Doritos and Nerd Clusters.

“When we heard about Officer Larkin’s daughter’s diagnosis, the team knew we needed to support one of our own. The Peer Support Team asked all staff members to pitch in and help make Ky’s treatments a little easier for her,” Huntley Police Deputy Chief Linda Hooten said in an email.

Huntley Police Chief Robert Porter wrote: “I am very proud of how our agency always pulls together in a time of need. Ky is such a positive little girl and our team will do whatever it takes to support her and officer Larkin’s family.”

A GoFundMe set up for the family has raised just over $43,000 as of Thursday. An online “KyStrong” T-shirt shop had a goal of 300 shirts to sell but sold almost 500 as of Thursday.