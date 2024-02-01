Police force entry into Wonder Lake home after domestic battery alert from Crystal Lake, arrest suspect

A man was arrested after police forcibly entered a Wonder Lake home in response to a domestic battery alert that originated in Crystal Lake Wednesday afternoon, the Wonder Lake Police Department reports.

Wonder Lake police said they received an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network message from the Crystal Lake Police Department at about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday that a vehicle was wanted for domestic battery. Witnesses reported a “male subject battered a female several times before entering a vehicle and fleeing the area,” according to a Wonder Lake police news release.

Wonder Lake police said they found the wanted vehicle parked at a home on the 8700 block of Pebble Creek Court at about 12:50 p.m. and “obtained probable cause that the offender and victim were located inside the residence.”

After failed attempts to make contact with the offender and the victim, officers forcibly entered the home “due to imminent concerns for the safety and well-being of the victim,” the Wonder Lake Police Department said.

Police were able to arrest the suspect and provide medical treatment to the victim, according to the release.

Wonder Lake police did not identify the suspect or the charges against him, deferring to the Crystal Lake police, who could not be immediately reached for comment.

“Officers of the Wonder Lake Police Department will never hesitate to provide safety and aid to victims within our community,” Wonder Lake Chief Lee Redlin said in the release. “We are thankful that this situation was able to be resolved quickly and safely.”

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, McCullom Lake Police Department and the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District assisted Wonder Lake police, according to the release.