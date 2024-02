Girls basketball: 2023-24 postseason seedings and pairings for the Northwest Herald area

Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill (left) and Leah Spychala (right) battle Prairie Ridge’s Addie Meyer earlier this season at Crystal Lake Central High School. Crystal Lake Central earned a No. 1 seed for the Class 3A playoffs. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Here are the playoff seedings for girls basketball teams in the Northwest Herald area, which were released Thursday afternoon at IHSA.org.

Playoff pairings will be released at 4 p.m. Friday, according to the IHSA’s website.