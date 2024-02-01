Garage fire near Woodstock remains under investigation

The Woodstock Fire-Rescue District responded to a garage fire early Thursday morning in the 700 block of Hickory Road, just outside city limits, according to a news release sent out by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

Firefighters arrived just after 8 a.m. to find flames coming out of a two-story detached garage, and the fire “quickly consumed the second floor and attic” of the garage, according to the release. The fire was put out within 30 minutes and did not spread to an adjacent house. Crews did not clear the scene for another two hours for investigations, according to the release. Eight neighboring agencies assisted Woodstock.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it does not seem to be suspicious, according to the release. No injuries were reported but a damage estimate is still being evaluated.