CL Central girls hold off Cary-Grove in overtime: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 31

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crystal Lake Central 38, Cary-Grove 32 (OT): At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (16-9, 10-4) held off the Trojans (15-10, 9-5) in their Fox Valley Conference game in a defensive struggle that went to overtime.

Katie Hamill led Central with 12 points, Addison Cleary scored 11, and Leah Spychala added nine. The win leaves the Tigers alone in third place behind Huntley and Hampshire in the FVC.

Kennedy Manning led C-G with 11. Ellie Mjaanes had 10.

Burlington Central 42, Prairie Ridge 38: At Burlington, Emma Payton scored 12 points to lead the Rockets (13-10, 9-5) past the Wolves (14-11, 7-7) in FVC action.

Emersyn Fry added 11 points, and Savannah Scheuer had 10 for Central.

Zoe Nanos scored 13 to lead the Wolves, Addison Meyer had 11, and Addison Taege had nine.

Huntley 62, Crystal Lake South 22: At Huntley, Anna Campanelli scored 11 to lead the Red Raiders (19-6, 12-1) past the Gators (3-20, 1-13) in their FVC game.

Mia Garlin scored nine points, and Kylie Lucas added eight for Huntley, which had 12 players score. The Raiders are one win away from their fourth 20-win season in a row, excepting the 2020-21 COVID-19 season.

Makena Cleary led South with six points.

Hampshire 56, Jacobs 41: At Algonquin, the Whip-Purs (17-10, 12-2) defeated the Golden Eagles (5-17, 3-11) in their FVC game.

Ashley Herzing led the Whips with 21 points and four 3s. Chloe VanHorn scored 12 and Whitney Thompson added 10.

Camryn Cook led the Eagles with 14. Olivia Schuster and Zara Lewis each scored 10.

Dundee-Crown 38, McHenry 16: At Carpentersville, Monica Sierzputowski scored 25 points to lead the Chargers (6-17, 5-9) past the Warriors (3-22, 1-13) in their FVC game.

Gaby Grasser led McHenry with nine points.

Alden-Hebron 43, Our Lady of Sacred Heart 19: At Hebron, Jessica Webber scored 15 points as the Giants (18-8) defeated the Guardians.

Hannah Reiter scored nine and Rileigh Gaddini added eight for A-H.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alden-Hebron 57, Our Lady of Sacred Heart 26: At Hebron, Nolan Vanderstappen scored 25 as the Giants (6-15) defeated the Guardians in nonconference play.

Fabian Carreno added 16 points for A-H.

Woodstock 52, Richmond-Burton 32: At Woodstock, freshman Max Beard scored 15 points as the Blue Streaks (15-9, 7-3) defeated the Rockets (14-9, 4-6) in their KRC game.

Spencer Cullum and Trent Butler each tossed in 10 points, and Collin Greenlee added eight.

Plano 67, Marengo 44: At Marengo, Derek Bibbings scored 16 points to lead the Indians (3-22, 1-9) in a KRC loss to the Reapers (12-8, 7-2).

Bibbings had six rebounds. Hunter Vazzano added 12 points and five rebounds.

Plano trails Johnsburg by two games with five to play in the league.

GIRLS BOWLING

Johnsburg 2,353, McHenry 2,159: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, the Warriors’ Emily Carpenter rolled a high game of 215 and a high series of 560 in a loss to the Skyhawks.

Alex Blake (453), Julia Erickson (450) and Julia McCue (447) led the Skyhawks.