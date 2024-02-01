Boys wrestling: Key 2024 IHSA postseason storylines to watch in McHenry County

Marian Central’s Anthony Alanis goes against Joliet Catholic’s Matt Laird during a triangular at Joliet Catholic this season in Joliet. Alanis will try to repeat as a state champion this year. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The calendar has officially turned to February as boys wrestling enters its most-important month of the year for many fans in Illinois. The postseason starts Friday with regional tournaments set in McHenry County and around the state.

Here are some of the key postseason storylines to watch for McHenry County-area teams this month.

Will the area’s individual-champion streak continue?

McHenry County-area wrestlers have had an impressive streak of capturing individual state championships, winning at least one each year since 2008. Marian Central’s Dylan Connell won a championship in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament in 2021 when the IHSA didn’t hold one because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The area has a strong chance of extending that streak this year. There are 11 wrestlers who enter the playoffs ranked in the top-five in their respective class’ weights according to Illinois Matmen.

Marian’s Anthony Alanis (Class 1A, 106 pounds), Jimmy Mastny (157) and Max Astacio (160), Richmond-Burton’s Emmett Nelson (1A, 144) and Crystal Lake South’s Andy Burburija (2A, 285) are all ranked No. 1. Marian’s Vance Williams (138) is ranked No. 2, the Hurricanes’ Brayden Teunissen (120) and Crystal Lake Central Cayden Parks (2A, 190) are No. 3, Prairie Ridge’s Jake Lowitzki (2A, 113) and Central’s Tommy McNeil (215) are ranked No. 4 and Woodstock North Kaden Combs (2A, 175) is at No. 5

Alanis is the lone defending champion, winning the Class 2A 106 title with Grayslake Central last season. Nelson, Williams and Teunissen all finished runner-up last season — Teunissen competed with Belvidere North — while Parks and Burburija each finished fourth and Astacio took fifth.

Marian co-coach Jordan Blanton started the area’s streak in 2008 when he won his third state title as a senior at R-B. He’s confident the area’s wrestlers can continue the streak based on the sport’s exponential growth in the area since he competed.

“I think that’s just indicative of how tough this area is, how much support and time and effort people in this area give to this sport,” Blanton said. “I’m just really excited to see this next chapter.”

Which team can win the area’s first IHSA team title since 1992?

While winning individual state championships has become a yearly tradition, winning a dual team state title has been the opposite.

Harvard was the last team to win an IHSA dual team state championship in 1992 — Marian won the Class 1A state title during the IWCOA state tournament in 2021. Central came closest to breaking the drought, finishing runner-up in 2010 and 2011 in the Class 2A dual team state tournaments.

Teams qualify for a dual team sectional after winning their respective regionals and then compete in the sectional a few days after the individual state tournament. Central has won two straight regional titles while Marian won one last year but both lost their sectional matches a year ago.

Richmond-Burton's Emmett Nelson, bottom, tries to control Johnsburg's Erik Bate during their 144-pound match on Thursday at Richmond-Burton High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Marian enters the postseason ranked No. 1 in Class 1A while Central is No. 9 in 2A. Blanton said his team had a goal of making sure to prepare for the whole season, not just until the individual state championship. That’ll be the key to the Hurricanes reaching their goal of winning a dual team state title.

“Our team has an opportunity to do something that is so special, something that’s so rarely done,” Blanton said. “We have the talent to do it, we have the leadership to do it, we have the kids to do it. … We have every single piece to put together a run this month.”

Area’s best set to meet in regionals

Some of the area’s top wrestlers could potentially meet in their regional brackets.

The Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Regional might feature a few top-10 matchups. Lowitzki could see Yorkville Christian’s No. 2 Aiden Larsen or Central’s No. 10 Dylan Ramsey at 113 while Central’s McNeil and PR’s No. 6 John Fallaw could compete against each other at 215.

I think that’s just indicative of how tough this area is, how much support and time and effort people in this area give to this sport. I’m just really excited to see this next chapter.” — Jordan Blanton, Marian Central co-coach

In the Class 1A Johnsburg Regional, Teunissen could take on RB’s No. 10 Clay Madula at 120.

The regional bracket might not be the lone time they could compete against each other during the postseason. The top-three wrestlers in each regional bracket advance to sectionals while the top-four in each sectional bracket make it to state.

Another interesting matchup that could happen once again at the Class 3A Huntley Regional is between Huntley’s Markos Mihalopolus and Hampshire’s Joey Ochoa. Both earned honorable mention rankings at Class 3A 285 and have wrestled each other from a young age.

Ochoa knocked out Mihalopolus in last season’s sectional blood round while Mihalopolus won a week ago to clinch a Fox Valley Conference title for the Red Raiders.

Another matchup seems all but inevitable.

“I’m glad to see he’s mentally ready to go for regionals,” Huntley coach BJ Bertelsman said. “Ready to rock and roll.”

Regionals present an opportunity for local rivalries

While schools don’t compete head-to-head as a team during regionals, there are many moments where the tournament can feel like a dual.

Last year’s Class 1A Richmond-Burton Regional had a great environment highlighted with key matchups between the Rockets and the Hurricanes. That should be the case again this season when the two compete in the Class 1A Johnsburg Regional.

The Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Regional should have a similar feel when FVC rivals and wrestlers who grew up together from Burlington Central, Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South and Prairie Ridge all compete against each other Friday and Saturday.

No matter how much it might feel like a dual, there’s one ultimate goal in the regional tournament.

“Getting as many guys through the regional is always our goal,” R-B coach Tony Nelson said. “That’s what these guys are really focused on.”