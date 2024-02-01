Boys basketball: Johnsburg beats Woodstock North to stay perfect in Kishwaukee River Conference

Johnsburg's Kyle Patterson (right) gets a fast break against Woodstock North on Wednesday in Woodstock. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

WOODSTOCK – Johnsburg had a chance to earn a share of its first Kishwaukee River Conference championship last year, but a late-season loss to Woodstock North tilted the conference to the Thunder.

That didn’t sit well with the Skyhawks’ returning players, and it even bugged a former one.

Before Wednesday’s KRC game between the teams, Johnsburg coach Mike Toussaint shared a text message from Jacob Welch, a popular player on last year’s team who still keeps up with the Skyhawks.

“He said, ‘Just remind those guys last year how bad that hurt,’ ” Toussaint said. “So before we left the locker room, I read his text to them. I got choked up reading it. It was hard to read it to them, but it meant a lot. They were ready for Woodstock North.”

Johnsburg used that extra motivation in its rematch against Woodstock North. The Skyhawks, fresh off a record-setting performance with 21 3-pointers on Monday, coasted to a 73-54 KRC victory over North.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Johnsburg vs. Woodstock North Boys Basketball Woodstock North's Trevor Mark gets a hand in to defend Johnsburg's Jarrel Albea during their game on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at Woodstock North High School. Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

With the victory, Johnsburg (13-12, 9-0 KRC) maintained a two-game lead over Plano with five games remaining. Johnsburg and Plano still have two games against each other, with the Skyhawks traveling to see the Reapers on Tuesday.

“Last year was terrible,” said junior guard JT Schmitt, who scored a game-high 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting. “We came in here, conference was on the line, and we came up short. There was a want today that everyone wanted to go get it, and everyone brought it.”

Johnsburg used an 8-0 run at the start of the second quarter to start to pull away from the Thunder (8-16, 4-5), with sophomore Jarrel Albea (14 points, two 3s) and senior Ben Person (13 points, three 3s) each making a 3-pointer.

The Skyhawks led 45-30 at halftime on 54.3% shooting (19 of 35). They then had the first 11 points of the third quarter for a 56-30 lead and went into the fourth up 68-40.

Johnsburg has won seven of its past eight games overall.

“I’m just happy for the team, we’re playing together well and practicing hard,” said Albea, a transfer from Zion-Benton. “The work we put in the offseason, the results are really starting to show. We wanted to come out strong in conference, and now we’re 9-0 in conference. We’re going to keep moving forward, and the goal is to win it all.”

Johnsburg vs. Woodstock North Boys Basketball Johnsburg's Jarrel Albea (right) pushes through the defense of Woodstock North's Elijah White on Wednesday in Woodstock. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Joining JT Schmitt, Albea and Person in double digits for Johnsburg were sophomore Jayce Schmitt (12 points, 10 rebounds) and senior Kyle Patterson (11 points).

Toussaint thought depth could be a problem at the start of the season, but he’s found the opposite to be true. He never knows who will lead his team in scoring.

“I bet you that we’ve had six leading scorers,” Toussaint said. “We’re not reliant on one [player]. It’s everybody, and it’s been that way every night. It’s a coach’s dream. The ball just moves. That’s why we get the shots that we get. Nobody is afraid to shoot it.”

Woodstock North was led by senior forward Cade Blaksley with 14 points and eight rebounds. Senior Brandon Alexander came off the bench and scored 12 points, and Elijah White and Darnell Miller tossed in seven apiece.

The Thunder had trouble keeping up with the fast pace and quick shooting of the Skyhawks most of the night.

“They can shoot it, and that makes it real tough,” North coach Josh Jandron said. “Even if you do play a good possession on defense, you give them just a little bit of room and they’re going to hit the shot. They rebounded well, as well. [Patterson] was rebounding really well, he was giving them second chances. And second chances usually result in buckets. Good for them, they were all over the place.”

With five KRC games left to play, the Skyhawks aren’t about to slow down in their pursuit of a conference title. Toussaint, in his 13th season, wasn’t sure of the last time Johnsburg won conference, but it came before he took over as head coach.

“It’d be special. Everybody wants it,” JT Schmitt said. “We have big games next week with Marengo, Plano and Woodstock. We’re this close, we just have to get it done.”