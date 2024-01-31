Marian Central’s Madison Kenyon hits 1,000 career points: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 30

Marian Central's Madison Kenyon celebrates reaching 1,000 career points with her teammates on Tuesday, Jan. 30 in at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock. (Photo provided by Marian Central)

Girls basketball

Marian Central 52, Chicago Christian 24: At Woodstock, senior guard Madison Kenyon surpassed 1,000 career points for the Hurricanes in a Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament first-round win.

Kenyon was eight points shy of 1,000 entering the game and finished with 10. She hit the scoring milestone in the first quarter.

Juliette Huff added 19 points and made three 3-pointers for Marian.

SHE DID IT!



Madison Kenyon is our 3rd girls basketball player to join the legendary 1,000 point club!



What an amazing moment tonight, congratulations to this SUPERSTAR! We love you Mads! pic.twitter.com/MeGyuH4FHG — MarianGBB (@CanesGirlsBB) January 31, 2024

Woodstock 60, Sandwich 26: At Sandwich, the Blue Streaks (14-9, 10-2) defeated the Indians to remain a game out of first place in the Kishwaukee River Conference. Woodstock trails Marengo by a game with two games remaining.

Keira Bogott had a double-double with 22 points, 12 steals and five assists. Addy Walker scored seven points and Anna Crenshaw chipped in six points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Woodstock North 41, Richmond-Burton 20: At Richmond, Caylin Stevens poured in 24 points and made four 3-pointers for the Thunder (14-11, 8-4) in a KRC win over the Rockets (4-22, 2-10).

Addy Crabill had six points on two 3s for North. Kaylin Lotz had six points to lead R-B.

Johnsburg 48, Plano 37: At Plano, Wynne Oeffling scored 14 points and Kaylee Fouke tossed in 10 for the Skyhawks (13-10, 8-4) in a KRC win against the Reapers.

Alden-Hebron 50, Hiawatha 40: At Hebron, Evelyn Heber and Jessica Webber (four 3-pointers) had 14 points apiece for the Giants (17-8) in their nonconference win over the Hawks.

Hannah Reiter had nine points and Rileigh Gaddini added seven.

Boys basketball

Crystal Lake South 70, Prairie Ridge 40: At Crystal Lake, Colton Hess scored 17 points to lead the host Gators (22-2, 13-0) past the Wolves (5-18, 2-11) in their Fox Valley Conference game.

Christian Rohde tallied 14 points, AJ Demirov had 12 and Tony Santarelli added 10 for South, which is on a nine-game winning streak.

Prairie Ridge was led by John Fuery with 14 points and four 3s. Ben Gablenz had 11 points and three 3s.

Huntley 63, Crystal Lake Central 40: At Crystal Lake, Christian Wilson and Sheldon Bonsu had 11 points apiece for the Red Raiders (16-9, 9-4) in an FVC win against the Tigers (6-20, 0-13).

Omare Segarra and Lucas Crosby tossed in 10 points each for Huntley.

Jake Terlecki had 10 points to pace Central.

Dundee-Crown 47, Hampshire 36: At Carpentersville, Terrion Spencer poured in a game-high 18 points as the Chargers (9-13, 5-8) picked up an FVC victory over the Whip-Purs (10-15, 5-8).

Kali Freeman added 16 points and Jared Russell had eight for D-C.

Ryan Regalado (12 points) and Nick Louis (eight points) both had two 3s for Hampshire.

Jacobs 53, Cary-Grove 37: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (11-14, 7-6) beat the Trojans (12-13, 7-5) in FVC action.