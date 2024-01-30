Girls basketball: Marengo beats Woodstock North for 10th straight Kishwaukee River Conference win

Marengo's Bella Frohling (left) drives to the basket against Woodstock North’s Caylin Stevens on Monday in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

WOODSTOCK – Marengo’s defense proved to be a nuisance to Woodstock North.

In the first quarter alone, the Indians’ opportunistic defense had five steals, with four directly leading to baskets.

Marengo continued to frustrate North throughout Monday’s Kishwaukee River Conference game, as the Indians coasted to a 44-24 victory for their 10th straight conference win.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Woodstock North’s Addison Rishling battles with Marengo's Bella Frohling for a loose ball during a Kishwaukee River Conference girls basketball game Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Woodstock North High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Marengo (18-8, 11-1 KRC), which has won 11 of its past 12 games overall, moved a step closer to claiming its fifth KRC championship in six seasons. The Indians can clinch at least a share of the title with a win against Richmond-Burton on Friday, or the next Woodstock loss.

Woodstock has two losses in conference play with three games remaining. After Friday’s game against R-B, the Indians have one KRC game left against Sandwich.

Marengo celebrated Monday’s key conference victory with a team photo at midcourt. North (13-11, 7-4) had been on a nice roll of its own with seven straight KRC wins.

“We’ve had more of a rivalry with them than anyone, especially the last few years,” said senior guard Bella Frohling, who recorded 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and made three 3-pointers. “I think the excitement around today really helped us seal the game.”

Monday’s win against North came three days after Marengo beat Johnsburg, another KRC contender, on the road.

The Indians have been playing some of their best basketball of the season with the playoffs right around the corner. Eight different players scored for Marengo on Monday, including seven in the first half.

Senior guard Keatyn Velasquez had eight points, three steals and three assists, junior Emily Polizzi came off the bench and scored six points, and junior Gabby Gieseke (four assists) and freshman Macy Noe tallied five points apiece.

Junior forward Dayna Carr had a big defensive game with four blocks and 10 rebounds.

Marengo's Keatyn Velasquez (left) steals the ball from Woodstock North's Caylin Stevens on Monday in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

It was the Indians’ defense that stood out most to coach Elisa Hanson.

“North has been playing well, and we know it’s always going to be a tough game when we play here,” Hanson said. “I was really proud of how focused our girls were. As soon as we got done with Johnsburg on Saturday, they were ready for this game.

“I always tell them defensively, that’s where we get our offense and energy. We’ve got those big shot blockers with Dayna and Macy [Noe] and Maddie [Cannon]. We have an extra layer of defense down there that gets us going.”

Hanson said Velasquez, who is 5-foot-4, has been one of the team’s defensive stalwarts. On Monday, she held Thunder leading scorer Caylin Stevens to nine points, including two points in the first half as the Indians built a 24-9 lead.

“She’s been our go-to all year, our defensive stopper,” Hanson said. “She doesn’t have big stats when it comes to points, but we always put her on [the other team’s] best player. She plays so hard both ways.”

All 24 points for the Thunder came from their starting five. After Stevens’ nine points, senior center Ashley Janeczko had six points and eight rebounds and senior Addy Saunders scored five points.

North coach Jay Justice gave credit to the defense of Marengo, which held North to 17.8% (8 of 45) shooting and forced 18 turnovers.

“We had some sets that we were trying to get into and get some shots, and [Marengo] did a nice job defensively taking us out of those,” Justice said. “I do think when we got into our motion offense, we were able to get some quality shots that just didn’t go in. Overall, I think it just comes down to we turned the ball over too much tonight. And defensively, we weren’t quite ourselves.”

Marengo will look to continue its winning streak Friday. Velasquez said the Indians have been playing with more urgency as the regular season winds down.

“We’ve been really amped up for our games,” Velasquez said. “In the beginning of the season, we came out a little slow, but we’re starting to come out harder each game, working as a team more instead of being selfish players.”