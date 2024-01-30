Ben Person, Johnsburg set 3-pointer records: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Johnsburg 91, Marian Central 71: At Johnsburg, Ben Person scored 37 points and set a single-game school record for made 3-pointers after making nine attempts. The Skyhawks (12-12) also made a school-record 21 3-pointers to tie for eighth all-time in IHSA history for 3-pointers made in a game.

Christian Bentancur led Marian (3-20) with 26 points while Cale McThenia added 24.

Woodstock 66, Harvard 37: At Woodstock, Sam Chapman scored 17 points to lead the Blue Streaks (14-9, 6-3) on the team’s senior night. Spencer Cullum added 16 points and Trent Butler had 10 points.

Streamwood 68, Marengo 59: At Marengo, the Indians (3-21) couldn’t hang on in their nonconference matchup.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Burlington Central 59, McHenry 29: At Burlington, Emersyn Fry and Emma Payton each scored 15 points to power the Rockets to an FVC win. Kenzie Andersen added seven points for Central (12-10, 8-5) and Savannah Scheuer had six points.

Gabby Grasser led the Warriors (3-21, 1-12) with 13 points while Lucy Jones and Avery Stinger each finished with six points.

Cary-Grove 53, Jacobs 24: At Algonquin, the Trojans (15-9, 9-4) picked up an FVC win over the Golden Eagles (5-16, 3-10).

Huntley 47, Crystal Lake Central 33: At Crystal Lake, Anna Campanelli led the Red Raiders with 17 points on their way to a FVC win. Ava McFadden had 13 points for Huntley (18-6. 12-1) and Cassidy Serpe and Paula Strzelecki each finished with six points.

Katie Hamill led Central (15-9, 9-4) with 20 points.

Prairie Ridge 45, Crystal Lake South 16: At Crystal Lake, Addie Meyer scored 21 points in the Wolves’ FVC win. Addison Taege added 13 points for PR (14-10, 7-6) while Zoe Nanos finished with six points.

Makena Cleary led the way for the Gators (3-19, 1-12) with six points while Madyson Law had four.

Hampshire 56, Dundee-Crown 36: At Carpentersville, Mikala Amegasse tallied 13 points to lead the Whip-Purs to a win. Chloe Van Horn and Whitney Thompson each scored 12 points for Hampshire (16-10, 11-2) while Ashley Herzing added nine.

Monica Sierzputowski led the Chargers (5-17, 4-9) with 11 points while Reese Westland added eight points.

Rockford East 38, Harvard 37: At Harvard, the Hornets (4-21) couldn’t hang on in their nonconference matchup.

Marian Central 66, Lakes 39: At Lake Villa, Madison Kenyon scored 22 points to lead the Hurricanes to a nonconference win. Ella Notaro added seven points for Marian (22-4) and Adriana Wrzos had five points.

Yorkville Christian 71, Alden-Hebron 48: At Hebron, Jessica Webber scored 19 points but the Green Giants couldn’t pick up the win at home. Hannah Reiter finished right behind with 18 points for A-H (16-8) while Rileigh Gaddini added six points.

GIRLS BOWLING

Marengo 2,414, Harvard 2,069: At Glo Bowl in Marengo, Payton Coffman rolled a 448 series to lead the Indians to a win. Kayla Miller finished behind with a 440, Callie Walters rolled a 422, Krystal Macias finished with a 421, Emily White earned a 382 and Sara Czepczynski had a 301.

Macie Nordad led the Hornets with a 433 while Sophia Sandoval rolled a 368. Yorkie Mercado Rojas finished the night with a 355, Andrea Platt had a 311, Kori Prieto Neale earned a 310 and Aaliyah Perez scored a 292.