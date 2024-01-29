Winning $700,000 lottery ticket sold at Crystal Lake convenience store

A convenience store in Crystal Lake sold a jackpot-winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $700,000 Friday evening.

The ticket was sold at Convenient Liquor & Wine, located at 210 W. Virginia Street for the Friday evening drawing, according to an Illinois Lottery news release. The winning player matched the numbers 1-11-27-34-39 to score the $700,000 jackpot.

Over 25,000 tickets were sold for the Friday evening drawing, Illinois Lottery said.

Convenient Liquor & Wine will receive $7,000 for selling the lucky ticket, the release said.

“The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize,” Illinois Lottery said.