ProFix of McHenry launches Computer for the Community project

The owner of a McHenry-based computer and laptop repair service has started Computers for the Community, a project intended to enhance both the environment and area residents at this time of giving.

”Refurbishing a computer is five to 20 times more energy-efficient than recycling,” said Frank McClatchey, owner of ProFix at 3401 Pearl St., McHenry. “Each drop-off is a step toward a brighter future for our community and the environment.”

Computers and other electronic devices have been banned from Illinois landfills since 2012, and trying to determine how to dispose of an old, unused PC or laptop can be daunting. But old computers can have new life helping a student to gain valuable skills, helping a struggling adult to develop job skills and résumés or helping the elderly to stay connected with distant friends and family.

”Children who come from homes without a computer are at a disadvantage,” McClatchey said. “They lack the basic computer skills that others have acquired at home. They can’t practice their skills or complete assignments without going to the library, which isn’t always feasible due to transportation or scheduling issues.

“By redistributing computers that would otherwise be thrown away, more students will gain the basic tools to keep them up to speed with our technological world.”

McClatchey said he will clear hard drives and refurbish donated computers for distribution to those in need. He has worked with officials at Home of the Sparrow, Senior Services Associates and others who could connect the working computers with those who could use them.

To learn more or to schedule a drop-off, call 815-385-1813 or email fsm@mc.net.