Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Johnsburg’s JT Schmitt

Johnsburg’s JT Schmitt takes a shot against Harvard earlier this season in Johnsburg. Schmitt tied the school record with eight 3-pointers in a win over Harvard. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: JT Schmitt

School: Johnsburg, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Schmitt poured in 24 points and tied a school-record with eight 3-pointers in a Kishwaukee River Conference victory against Harvard. The Skyhawks went 3-0 during the week, with Schmitt averaging better than 15 points a game. Johnsburg (11-12) enters the week in first place in the KRC with a 8-0 record in league play.

For his performance, Schmitt was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Schmitt answered questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about his record performance and more.

How do you feel the season is going so far for your team?

Schmitt: Our season has been really good so far with the best part being 8-0 in conference. My favorite game of the year was at Woodstock, picking up a big win against a good team and our response in the second half coming back to win.

Tell me about your big game against Harvard and team-record eight 3-pointers. What was the feeling as they kept going in?

Schmitt: My shot just felt really good that day, one shot went in after another. My teammates kept finding me in good spots and it was just one of those days where I wasn’t going to miss.

What kind of shooting work do you do outside of practice?

Schmitt: It comes down to constantly getting shots up as repetition is key. All summer is spent just playing basketball and working on my craft, going against some of the best players Johnsburg has had like Dylan Schmidt and Zach Toussaint.

What is your favorite pregame meal?

Schmitt: Usually before a game, I get Panda Express or Jersey Mike’s.

What is must-see TV for you?

Schmitt: I always tune into Marquette basketball games and other sports games, along with watching streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

What is your favorite class in high school?

Schmitt: Definitely gym because we get to play basketball a lot, but I also like calculus.

What hobbies do you have outside of basketball?

Schmitt: Soccer, video games, sports cards and hanging out with friends.

Which one of your teammates makes you laugh?

Schmitt: Probably Kevin Smith or Kai Obafemi.

What is something a lot of people don’t know about you?

Schmitt: I’m terrible at almost every video game I play.