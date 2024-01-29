Letter: Say no to the Lennar Riverwoods proposal

I’m writing in regards to an inspirational night I experienced Dec. 14 when Lennar Corporation met the Woodstock residents and the Plan Commission regarding the Riverwoods development proposal.

Lennar came well-armed, backed with their own experts, attorneys and plenty of money invested in their desire to win approval.

The Woodstock residents came out in force with documented concerns of environmental, safety, traffic and neighborhood concerns this development would have on Woodstock and the residents’ lives and eloquently reminded the Plan Commission of the tremendous negative effect of this proposal.

Commissioner Gavers noted that a project like this should be “in town,” rather than the outskirts of town.

Lennar will try again, likely on March 5, to win approval from the City Council. They will come ready for battle.

They will meet a formidable foe, the Woodstock residents.

I urge all Woodstock residents to join the meeting, not just those immediately affected. Listen to the facts.

Let the mayor and City Council know that residents still have a say in the future of Woodstock.

Mark Sniegowski

Woodstock