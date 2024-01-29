Girls basketball: Fox Valley and Kishwaukee River Conference standings

Here are the Fox Valley Conference and Kishwaukee River Conference girls basketball standings through Jan. 27.
Fox Valley Conference
|FVC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Huntley
|11-1
|17-6
|Hampshire
|10-2
|15-10
|Crystal Lake Central
|9-3
|15-8
|Cary-Grove
|8-4
|14-9
|Burlington Central
|7-5
|11-10
|Prairie Ridge
|6-6
|13-10
|Dundee-Crown
|4-8
|5-16
|Jacobs
|3-9
|5-15
|Crystal Lake South
|1-11
|3-18
|McHenry
|1-11
|3-20
Kishwaukee River Conference
|KRC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Marengo
|10-1
|17-8
|Woodstock
|9-2
|13-9
|Woodstock North
|7-3
|13-10
|Johnsburg
|7-4
|12-10
|Plano
|4-6
|12-14
|Sandwich
|4-6
|6-19
|Richmond-Burton
|2-9
|4-21
|Harvard
|0-12
|4-20