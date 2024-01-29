January 29, 2024
Girls basketball: Fox Valley and Kishwaukee River Conference standings

Huntley leads Hampshire by 1 game in FVC; Marengo, Woodstock 1-2 in KRC

By Alex Kantecki
Hampshire's Chloe VanHor shoots the ball as she is defended by Huntley's Paula Strzelecki (left) and Yasmine Morsy (right) during a Fox Valley Conference girls basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at Huntley High School.

Hampshire's Chloe VanHor shoots the ball as she is defended by Huntley's Paula Strzelecki (left) and Ava McFadden (right) last week in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Here are the Fox Valley Conference and Kishwaukee River Conference girls basketball standings through Jan. 27.

Fox Valley Conference

FVCConf.Overall
Huntley11-117-6
Hampshire10-215-10
Crystal Lake Central9-315-8
Cary-Grove8-414-9
Burlington Central7-511-10
Prairie Ridge6-613-10
Dundee-Crown4-85-16
Jacobs3-95-15
Crystal Lake South1-113-18
McHenry1-113-20

Kishwaukee River Conference

KRCConf.Overall
Marengo10-117-8
Woodstock9-213-9
Woodstock North7-313-10
Johnsburg7-412-10
Plano4-612-14
Sandwich4-66-19
Richmond-Burton2-94-21
Harvard0-124-20