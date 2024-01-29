Crystal Lake man charged with possession of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms takes plea deal

A Crystal Lake man initially accused of possessing more than $120,000 worth of marijuana and psilocybin pleaded guilty Monday to one lesser offense and was sentenced to 3½ years in prison.

Johnathan R. Munoz, 24, entered a guilty plea to one count of attempted unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony.

A Class 2 felony typically carry a sentence of three to seven or up to 14 years in prison and also is probational. Munoz could have faced decades in prison if he had been convicted of all the original charges.½

He is required to serve half of his sentence and will receive credit for 11 days served in the county jail after his arrest in 2022. He also was ordered to pay $4,840 in fines and fees, according to a sentencing order filed in the McHenry County court.

In exchange for his guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed, including manufacturing, more than 5,000 grams of marijuana and at least 200 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, Class X felonies; as well as possession of other drugs, including cocaine, oxycodone hydrochloride and hydrocodone bitartrate, according to the criminal complaint filed by Crystal Lake police.

Initially, Munoz was accused of being in possession of $120,000 in illegal drugs, including psychedelic mushrooms and 6,000 grams of marijuana, according to courtroom testimony at a prior hearing.

His attorney, Dave Pugh, requested Munoz be allowed to turn himself in Friday, which Judge Mark Gerhardt granted. Munoz is to appear in Gerhardt’s courtroom at 9 a.m. Friday.

During their investigation, police allegedly found found 6,342 grams, or 14 pounds, of marijuana in Munoz’s home. Police, however, quit counting and said at least 10 more pounds also were present, according to court documents.

Police also found five pounds of cannabis wax; about 260 grams of psilocybin, a type of psychedelic mushroom; cocaine; and pills that appeared to be a controlled substance, according to court documents.

A digital scale, packaging material and $8,046 also were found, according to court documents. On Monday, Munoz withdrew his objection to the forfeiture of the cash seized during the investigation.

At the time of his arrest, Munoz was part of an ongoing drug trafficking operation, court records show.

In sentencing, Gerhardt found that Munoz’s crimes were the result of the use or abuse of drugs or alcohol and recommended he be in a substance abuse program while incarcerated.