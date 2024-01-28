Letter: The right place

When my wife Marie fell and broke her leg, she had to make a quick decision on where to go for rehab and rest.

She chose Valley Hi, who accepted her and both of us are so glad she did. The home is a beautiful place to see. The people and services there are hard to duplicate.

You get the feeling right away that the nursing home is as close to your own home as a person can get. The employees on every level are helpful and personable as they can be. I’d give it five stars and rate it as the best in the county and one of the best in the state. Thanks Valley Hi for making my wife’s stay so good in every way.

Ron McKee

Marengo