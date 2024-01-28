Letter: Regarding student loan forgiveness

The Biden administration is using $56.7 billion taxpayer dollars to protect those most qualified to make a budget and pay off their morally contracted student loans.

We are to recognize a protected class of college educated residents with your taxpayers funds, to help them avoid Biden’s punishing inflation effects, like the rest of us. These student loans will be paid back to lenders. No president can mandate forgiveness of financial matters. That is immoral and just wrong behavior. It is a lie.

I ask you, are you willing to let your taxpayer funds be diverted to this cause? Biden gets it wrong again.

Ronald Hameetman

Fox River Grove