Letter: Impeachment inquiry

With their vote to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, every single Republican in the House proved themselves to be a hypocrite and a liar. They all know there is no evidence of any wrongdoing done by the president, but, led by perhaps the most hypocritical of all, House Speaker Mike Johnson, they voted to impeach anyway.

After all, they were given their marching orders from Donald Trump to impeach President Joe Biden. When asked about the purpose for the impeachment, Republican Rep. Troy Nehls said the quiet part out loud, “All I can say is Donald J. Trump 2024, baby.” They don’t even try to hide the fact that they are running cover for Trump in the 2024 election.

Just like Trump himself, they believe that if you repeat a lie often enough, people will eventually believe it. In 2019, Speaker Johnson railed against the Democrats’ impeachment of Donald Trump because only Democrats voted for it. Now, he has personally opened an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden with only Republican votes. In both cases, he was doing Trump’s bidding. Speaker Johnson is a sorry excuse for a leader.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin