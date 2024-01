A Crystal Lake Park District police vehicle Parkes outside the Crystal Lake Park District office in this file photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Gather all the special ladies in your life – ages 21 and older – for a Galentine’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at Grand Oaks, 1401 W. Route 176 in Crystal Lake.

Spend time making custom floral bouquets, sip mimosas and enjoy a brunch buffet. Tickets to this event are $35 for residents and $45 for nonresidents. Registration is required at crystallakeparks.org.

For information about the event, email Emma Koenig at ekoenig@crystallakeparks.org.