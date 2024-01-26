Letter: Changes at the DMV

I was excited to read that Alexi Giannoulias was making changes to the DMV.

I could write a very long letter describing my visit there last year but due to space limitations let me say that if you ever find yourself at a dull cocktail party where no one seems to have anything to say, try saying: I had a really bad experience getting my driver’s license renewed at the DMV in Woodstock.

You will be bombarded by: No! What happened to me was worse than that, with several others saying the same or worse.

If Alexi can straighten that place up, his tenure will be even longer than that of Jesse White.

Doug Swiggett

Spring Grove