CL South remains unbeaten in FVC boys hoops: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024

BOYS BASKETBALL

Crystal Lake South 73, Burlington Central 49: At Burlington, the Gators (19-2, 11-0) beat the Rockets (14-8, 7-4) in their Fox Valley Conference game.

It was South’s seventh consecutive victory.

AJ Demirov led the Gators with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Colton Hess scored 16 and grabbed seven rebounds, Carson Trivellini added 12 and Christian Rohde had eight points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Jake Johnson led Central with 22 points and Caden West added eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marengo 56, Plano 27: At Marengo, the Indians (15-8, 8-1 KRC) maintained their Kishwaukee River Conference lead with a victory over the Reapers (12-13, 4-5).

Bella Frohling tossed in 18 points to lead the Indians. Keatyn Velasquez, Myah Broughton and Gabby Gieseke each scored seven.

Prairie Ridge 43, Jacobs 28: At Crystal Lake, Maddie Meyer scored 21 points to lead the Wolves (13-9, 6-5) past the Golden Eagles (5-13, 3-7) in their FVC game.

Zoe Nanos added seven for Prairie Ridge. Olivia Schuster and Sophia Acot each had five to lead Jacobs.

Cary-Grove 60, Dundee-Crown 37: At Cary, Sam Skerl led the Trojans (14-8, 8-3) in their FVC win over the Chargers (5-15, 4-7).

Emily Larry, Malaina Kurth and Kennedy Manning each scored 10 for the Trojans.

Theriz Mercado led D-C with 11 points and Charlotte Stewart had eight.

Crystal Lake Central 59, McHenry 14: At McHenry, Katie Hamill scored 22 points to lead the Tigers (13-8, 7-3) past the Warriors (2-20, 0-11) in their FVC contest.

Ruby Macke added 11 points and Addison Cleary had nine for Central.

Lucy Jones hit two 3s and led the Warriors with six points.

Marian Central 65, Auburn 54: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (20-4) became the first area girls team to reach 20 victories by beating the Knights.

Madison Kenyon hit three 3s and scored 21 to lead Marian. She scored 13 in the Hurricanes’ 21-point fourth quarter. Juliette Huff tossed in 18 points and Ella Notaro added 10.

Woodstock 59, Richmond-Burton 46: At Woodstock, Anna Crenshaw scored 10 points and had 10 blocked shots as the Blue Streaks (12-9, 8-2) beat the Rockets (4-20, 2-8) in their KRC game.

Keira Bogott led Woodstock with 14 points and eight steals and Lily Novelle added 10 points.

BOYS SWIMMING

Huntley 113, Woodstock North 49: At Woodstock, Matt Glosson, Szymon Osadnik, Luke Hackemack and Dylan Elliot all won two individual events as the Red Raiders beat the Thunder in their dual meet.

Glosson won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 backstroke, Osadnik won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, Hackemack won the 50 and 100 freestyles and Elliot won the 200 and 500 freestyles.

Glosson, Osadnik Hackemack and Jack Peterson won the 200 medley relay. Lincoln Yonomine, Nathan Ludtke, Owen Dassie and Glosson won the 200 freestyle relay, and Dassie, Peterson, Yononime and Hackemack won the 400 freestyle relay.