McHenry school hopes to reopen later this week after deep freeze burst pipes

Frigid weather during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday break on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, lead to pipes bursting in the fire suppression system at Alexander Leigh Center for Autism in McHenry. (Photo Provided by the Alexander Leigh Center for Autism)

The staff and parents at Alexander Leigh Center for Autism in McHenry breathed a sigh of relief on Monday night.

The school, which provides educational and therapeutic day school programs to autistic children and young adults year-round, heard its first good news since Jan. 15. That is the day when staff got a call from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, telling them the school’s fire suppression system was going off. A third-floor pipe in the system froze during the cold snap on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The broken line spewed water for at least an hour, running all the way to their ground floor, operations director Pam Yocius said.

“We got a call from the fire department that our sprinkler system was going off and water was coming into the building. There was extensive damage. The water line froze and broke in two different places,” Yocius said.

While insurance will pay to repair the damage, there was concern that water had gotten into the 20-year-old building’s heating and cooling systems. If mold developed, the school administration was warned, the recovery time would be much longer.

That was the good news Monday night. The air quality test determined the HVAC system was not infiltrated with water and mold was not found. Instead of finding another location to serve students for a month while the system was serviced, the school hopes to reopen as soon as Monday.

That is a relief to parent Jeanine Annesser.

“I am relieved that the air quality tests came back good. I think everything is headed in the right direction and hopefully things can move along faster at this point,” Annesser said.

Not all the news is good, however. Yocius had to alert parents it may be a few more days before they can reopen and even then, half of the 40,000-square-foot building at 4100 Veterans Pkwy will be closed off as contractors continue repairs.

“We are taking it day by day right now and notified parents we will not have school tomorrow. The contractor is pushing to not go back until Monday,” Yocius said.

Scheduling contractors also has been part of the issue. “The companies are so busy with all of the other water damage in the area,” Yocius said.

Every day they remain closed means less funding for the school, which contracts with 22 school districts in four counties to provide services for autistic students. When students are not in class, the school is not paid, Yocius said. Their insurance company will not pay for three days of loss revenue, and the school had to wait four days to get the air quality test results.

A GoFundMe, Help Rebuild Our Therapeutic Day School, was started to help offset the lost revenuue.

“We are in a spot,” Yocius said. Plans are to cancel out-of-class days that had been scheduled, including teacher learning days and parent-teacher conferences, and have students in the building instead to make up the lost days.

“We want to give our students school days back. They deserve that,” Yocius said.

The school did look for another space in case the air tests did not come back clean. While other locations were offered to them, none of them really worked for its student population, she said.

Annesser said her daughter is ready to get back to school, too. She had only been back in the building a short time after Christmas break when the flooding closed the school again. “Once she sees her friends again, when they see familiar faces ... it might be OK.”