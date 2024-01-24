Jayce Schmitt leads Johnsburg past Richmond-Burton: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 23

Boys basketball

Johnsburg 50, Richmond-Burton 42: At Richmond, Jayce Schmitt scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers for the Skyhawks in a Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Rockets. Johnsburg (10-11, 7-0) knocked down 10 3s as a team.

JT Schmitt and Ashton Stern both added eight points and two 3s for the Skyhawks.

Richmond-Burton (11-7, 3-4) was led by Jace Nelson with 13 points. Luke Robinson had 11 points and Ryan Wisniewski added seven.

Woodstock North 78, Marengo 44: At Woodstock, the Thunder (8-14, 4-3) coasted to a KRC win against the Indians (2-19, 0-7).

Derek Bibbings had 25 points and eight rebounds for Marengo in the loss. Hunter Vazzano scored eight points.

Huntley 55, Hampshire 47: At Huntley, Omare Segarra led the Red Raiders (14-9, 7-4) with 19 points and five rebounds in a Fox Valley Conference win against the Whip-Purs (10-13, 5-6).

Bryce Walker finished with 17 points for Huntley, Ethan Blackmore had seven and Ryan Sweeney chipped in six.

McHenry 69, Crystal Lake Central 28: At McHenry, Caleb Jett led all scorers with 21 points as the Warriors (17-5, 7-3) defeated the Tigers (6-18, 0-11) in an FVC game.

Marko Visnjevac had 15 points and three 3s for McHenry. Adam Anwar added 12 points and two 3s.

Avery Lee had seven points to lead Central.

Jacobs 64, Prairie Ridge 45: At Crystal Lake, the Golden Eagles (9-13, 6-5) beat the Wolves (4-17, 1-10) in their FVC game.

Big Foot (Wis.) 70, Harvard 23: At Walworth, Wisconsin, Adam Cooke had a team-high 11 points for the Hornets (1-15) in a nonconference loss to the Chiefs.

Girls basketball

Hampshire 59, Crystal Lake South 22: At Crystal Lake, Avery Cartee led the Whip-Purs (14-9, 9-1) with 11 points in an FVC win against the Gators (3-16, 1-9).

Mikala Amegasse and Ashley Herzing, who hit three 3s, had nine points apiece for Hampshire. Ginger Younger added eight points and Whitney Thompson had seven.

Tessa Melhuish and Mady Law each had six points for South.

Girls bowling

Marengo 2,588, McHenry 2,181: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Kayla Miller led the Indians with a 479 series and 185 high game in a Fox Valley/Kishwaukee River Conference dual win over the Warriors.

Callie Walters had a 454 series for Marengo, followed by Krystal Macias (452) and Payton Coffman (448).

McHenry’s Emily Carpenter bowled a 427 series.

Huntley 2,956, Dundee-Crown 2,085: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Erica DeBello recorded a 605 series, including games of 222 and 220, for the Red Raiders in their FVC/KRC dual.

Prianca Waters bowled a 535 series and 199 high game for Huntley and Katie Scaletta had a 519 series and 231 high game. Jana Boudreau had a 482 series and 213 high game and Ashlyn Tenglin added a 460 series.

Isabella Bratko led D-C with a 416 series.

Jacobs co-op 2,170, Harvard 2,006: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Kaden Duppler had a 410 series for the Golden Eagles in an FVC/KRC dual victory.

Macie Norgard had a 439 to lead Harvard.