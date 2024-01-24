Girls soccer: McHenry hires Dani Harloff as new coach

Dani Harloff became the new McHenry girls soccer coach after serving as an assistant at Glenbard West.

Dani Harloff felt ready to take her next step as a coach, all she needed to do was find an upward-trending girls soccer program that matched her hopeful trajectory.

She found the perfect match when she decided to apply for McHenry’s open position.

Harloff wanted to find an open-minded program for her first head coaching job after serving as an assistant throughout her career. Once she learned more about the Warriors’ program and its administration’s goals for it, Harloff knew McHenry was a perfect fit.

The McHenry District 156 Board of Education approved Harloff’s hiring during its December meeting.

“It’s exciting to take over that and foster some of the skills that might be missing in the program,” Harloff said.

Harloff started her coaching career at the middle school level in Indiana before becoming an assistant at Glenbard West six years ago. The Hilltoppers won a sectional title in 2022 and a regional title the season prior with Harloff on the staff.

After feeling like she learned a lot during her time as an assistant, Harloff felt ready to take over a program. McHenry’s opening after Andrew Stegenga stepped away from the program not only offered Harloff a chance at being a head coach but also traveling less as a Cary resident.

Once she interviewed for the position, Harloff liked the way McHenry’s administration was open-minded and was committed to help the program to continue to grow. She met with some players during the interview process and knew she’d have the support at all levels to build her first program.

“They made me feel really supported in that,” Harloff said. “It just seemed like a really good fit for me.”

McHenry won a Class 3A regional title last season, its first since 2014, and lost in the sectional semifinals to eventual state runner-up Barrington. The Warriors have failed to finish higher than fifth in the Fox Valley Conference since that 2014 season.

McHenry athletic director Chris Madson liked the culture Stegenga left behind and wanted to build upon the Warriors’ success last season. Madson enjoyed how energetic Harloff was, her plans for the future and how she interacted with some of the Warriors.

“Dani’s passion and motivation for coaching, not just soccer, but just coaching and putting students first, even above the sport at times, really stood out,” Madson said.

Harloff already has started the process of getting to know some of her new players by holding open gyms, something some Warriors have said is a nice change. She said the Warriors have made her feel like Harloff has been with the program for a number of years.

While Harloff is taking the reins of the program, she plans on letting the Warriors have a large say in how they play. Harloff believes there’s only so much her staff can teach during practices; it’s up to the players to know what to do in different situations.

“I’m going to give them full control of the field because they’re the ones on it,” Harloff said. “They have to make those decisions in the moment, so I’m more of a reserved coach on the sideline, let them do their thing.”

Harloff is excited to let the Warriors do their thing once the season starts March 14 against Woodstock North. After years of waiting, Harloff finally will get her chance in a couple of months.

“Until you come together as a team and build that chemistry, you can’t see that until you’re on the field and kind of game play,” Harloff said. “I’m super excited about that first game just to see what they have.”