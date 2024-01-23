McHenry man pleads guilty in series of Fourth of July home break-ins, gets probation and public service

A McHenry man accused of committing a Fourth of July a series of break-ins in a relative’s McHenry neighborhood pleaded guilty to one incident and was sentenced specialty probation and public service.

Dakota Wilkinson, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday to one amended count of residential burglary, a Class 2 felony, according to McHenry County court records.

Wilkinson could have received three to seven years in prison for the Class 2 felony. The amended charge was initially a more serious Class 1 felony, which could have potentially sent him to prison up to 15 years but also is probational.

Wilkinson is required to serve 30 months of specialty drug court probation and 100 hours of public service. He also was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail, but that was stayed so long as he completes and follows the terms of his probation, according to the sentencing order on file in the McHenry County court.

As part of his probation he must participate in drug, alcohol and mental health programs and submit to random tests for substance use, records show.

In pleading guilty to the lesser count, he admitted to unlawfully entering a relative’s home in the 900 block of Hayden Street at 2:35 p.m. with “the intent to commit therein theft,” according to court records and officials.

Wilkinson was accused of stealing cash, personal documents, medication, pill containers and household items from the relative’s home, Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash said Monday.

The stolen items were found outside the relative’s home, Youash said.

In the initial complaint, Wilkinson also was charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass at homes that same day in the 4600 block of North Stafford Drive at 3:12 p.m. and in the 600 block of Oeffling Drive at 4:07 p.m. knowing one or more people were home, according to the criminal complaint filed by the sheriff’s office in the courthouse.

Wilkinson was found sleeping in a bed at the home on Oeffling Drive and the homeowner called police, Youash said.

“All parties to the break-ins were OK with the defendant being accepted to drug court,” Youash said.

Wilkinson’s attorney was not immediately reachable for comment Monday.