Jessica Webber breaks Alden-Hebron scoring record: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 22

Girls basketball

Alden-Hebron 38, Harvard 27: At Harvard, Jessica Webber scored 18 points to become the Giants’ all-time leading scorer in a nonconference win over the Hornets.

Webber entered the game with 1,212 career points and broke the record with a 3-pointer, her fourth of the game, in the third quarter. Rachel Pahl, a 2021 A-H graduate, previously held the scoring record with 1,226 points.

Webber now has 1,230 points with eight regular-season games remaining.

“Her dedication with her time has made her into the best female basketball player ever seen at Alden-Hebron,” Giants coach Marty Hammond said.

Rileigh Gaddini added 10 points for A-H (15-6). Ava Peceniak led Harvard (4-17) with 10 points and two 3s.

Marengo 50, Rockford Christian 43: At Marengo, Emily Kirchhoff had a game-high 17 points to lead the Indians (14-8) past the Royal Lions for their seventh win in eight games.

Bella Frohling had 11 points for Marengo, and Gabby Gieseke and Macy Noe tossed in seven points apiece. Kirchhoff, Frohling and Gieseke each made two 3s.

Prairie Ridge 45, Dundee-Crown 27: At Crystal Lake, Addie Meyer had 12 points for the Wolves in a Fox Valley Conference win against the Chargers, ending a three-game skid.

Zoe Nanos and Addison Taege had nine points each for Prairie Ridge (12-9, 5-5). Taege had two 3-pointers.

Dundee-Crown (5-14, 4-6) was led by Monica Sierzputowski with 12 points.

Crystal Lake Central 56, Woodstock North 18: At Woodstock, Ruby Macke came up just short of a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds in the Tigers’ nonconference win against the Thunder.

Katie Hamill had 16 points and eight rebounds for Central (12-8), which is 8-1 in its past nine games. North fell to 11-10.

Woodstock 45, Crystal Lake South 30: At Woodstock, Lily Novelle had 14 points for the Blue Streaks (11-9) in a nonconference win over the Gators (3-15).

Natalie Morrow added seven points, and Allie O’Brien had nine rebounds.

Grayslake North 37, McHenry 21: At McHenry, the Warriors dropped to 2-19 with a nonconference loss to the Knights. Gaby Grasser had 13 points for McHenry.

Girls bowling

Johnsburg 2,606, Jacobs co-op 2,275: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Julia Erickson rolled a 525 series and 196 high game for the Skyhawks in their Fox Valley/Kishwaukee River Conference dual win over the Golden Eagles.

Alex Blake had a 485 series and 181 high game for Johnsburg. Lizzie Lorenz added a 507 series and a 195 high game.

Dundee-Crown 2,583, Marengo 2,522: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Olivia Gifford led the Chargers with a 477 series in an FVC/KRC dual win over the Indians.

Kayla Miller had a 475 series and 202 high game for Marengo.

McHenry 2,162, Harvard 2,148: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Maddy Donovan bowled a 447 series and 173 high game to lead the Warriors past the Hornets in their FVC/KRC dual.

Macie Norgard rolled a 420 series to lead Harvard. Kori Prieto (404 series) had the high game with a 175.