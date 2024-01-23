Girls basketball: Fox Valley and Kishwaukee River Conference standings

Here are the Fox Valley Conference and Kishwaukee River Conference girls basketball standings through Jan. 22.
Fox Valley Conference
|FVC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Huntley
|9-1
|15-6
|Hampshire
|8-1
|13-9
|Cary-Grove
|7-3
|13-8
|Crystal Lake Central
|6-3
|12-8
|Prairie Ridge
|5-5
|12-9
|Burlington Central
|5-5
|9-10
|Dundee-Crown
|4-6
|5-14
|Jacobs
|3-6
|5-12
|Crystal Lake South
|1-8
|3-15
|McHenry
|0-10
|2-19
Kishwaukee River Conference
|KRC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Marengo
|7-1
|14-8
|Johnsburg
|7-2
|12-8
|Woodstock
|7-2
|11-9
|Woodstock North
|5-3
|11-10
|Plano
|4-4
|12-12
|Sandwich
|2-6
|4-18
|Richmond-Burton
|2-7
|4-19
|Harvard
|0-9
|4-17