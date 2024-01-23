January 23, 2024
Shaw Local
Girls basketball: Fox Valley and Kishwaukee River Conference standings

Huntley, Hampshire battling for top spot in FVC; Marengo leads tight KRC race

By Alex Kantecki
Marengo’s Bella Frohling, left, looks to the hoop against Woodstock North’s Caylin Stevens in varsity girls basketball at Marengo Tuesday evening.

Marengo’s Bella Frohling looks to shoot against Woodstock North’s Caylin Stevens during a Kishwaukee River Conference game earlier this season in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Here are the Fox Valley Conference and Kishwaukee River Conference girls basketball standings through Jan. 22.

Fox Valley Conference

FVCConf.Overall
Huntley9-115-6
Hampshire8-113-9
Cary-Grove7-313-8
Crystal Lake Central6-312-8
Prairie Ridge5-512-9
Burlington Central5-59-10
Dundee-Crown4-65-14
Jacobs3-65-12
Crystal Lake South1-83-15
McHenry0-102-19

Kishwaukee River Conference

KRCConf.Overall
Marengo7-114-8
Johnsburg7-212-8
Woodstock7-211-9
Woodstock North5-311-10
Plano4-412-12
Sandwich2-64-18
Richmond-Burton2-74-19
Harvard0-94-17