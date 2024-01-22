Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Huntley’s Anna Campanelli

Huntley’s Anna Campanelli passes the ball against South Elgin earlier this season at the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament in Carpentersville. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Name: Anna Campanelli

School: Huntley, junior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Campanelli has really started to heat up for the Red Raiders, scoring 22 points in a Fox Valley Conference win over McHenry and following that up with 19 points in a win over Prairie Ridge.

Campanelli’s 22 points against McHenry represented a career high until she topped that with 23 points in a nonconference win against Palatine on Jan. 15. She then had 24 points in a win against Dundee-Crown the next game.

Huntley ended the first half of the Fox Valley Conference schedule with a perfect 9-0 record. The Raiders dropped their first FVC game since 2022 to Cary-Grove on Friday, but remain in first place entering the week. Huntley (15-6, 9-1) hosts Hampshire (13-9, 8-1) in a key FVC game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

For her performance, Campanelli was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Campanelli answered questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about improving her game, her hobbies and more.

Huntley's Anna Campanelli splits Stevenson's Emma Brooks (left) and Emory Klatt (right) on her way to the basket earlier this season at the Dundee-Crown Komaromy Classic in Carpentersville. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

How do you feel the season is going so far?

Campanelli: I feel like the season has been off to a great start. We’ve been starting to play more together, which has helped us win some tough games. We had a setback [Friday in a loss to Cary-Grove], but we will be ready to bounce back. It’s only going to help us get better.

Are there any particular areas in your game you’ve tried to develop more this year?

Campanelli: I have worked a lot of my shot and developing more of a midrange shot. I’ve also done a lot of lifting and agility in the offseason.

Which teammate makes you laugh the most?

Campanelli: Definitely [junior forward] Paula Strzelecki. She’s always making jokes and can put a smile on anyone’s face.

If you had one last meal to eat, what would be included?

Campanelli: It would probably be some kind of pasta or wood fired pizza.

What is a sport you are bad at?

Campanelli: Soccer. It’s probably the one sport I don’t really understand and also not very good at.

Who is your favorite musical artist?

Campanelli: I like listening to country music, but i also like Drake and 21 Savage.

What are some of your hobbies?

Campanelli: I love going out to my family’s lake house in the summer and going out in the water, surfing and tubing. I also like hanging out with my friends.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Campanelli: The best piece of advice i’ve received is to work hard and good things will come. But you always have to work for it.

Which professional athlete would you like to hang out with for a day?

Campanelli: I would like to spend the day with Michael Jordan because I would want to hear all about his road to success.

What is your most prized possession?

Campanelli: My most prized possession is probably a necklace my mom got me. I always have it.