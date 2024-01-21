Mix of snow and freezing rain expected to hit McHenry County on Monday

A vehicle navigates snow-covered pavements Jan. 9 on West South Street in Woodstock as a winter storm moved through McHenry County, delivering snow to most of the county. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

A mix of snow, rain and freezing rain is expected to affect McHenry County on Monday, creating “slick” road conditions, the National Weather Service reports.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the county from 5 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Wet snow transitioning to sleeting snow is expected to start in the early hours Monday, NWS meteorologist Zachary Yack said.

A second round of precipitation starting Monday afternoon will transition to freezing rain later in the day, and snow could fall overnight.

“While air temperatures will be warming to near freezing late Monday night, subfreezing ground temperatures will continue to make for icy and very slick streets and sidewalks into Tuesday morning,” according to a NWS weather advisory.

About one-tenth of an inch of ice is expected to accumulate, and the county could see about another half-inch of snow accumulation, Yack said. Exact ice accumulation amounts are unknown because the NWS cannot determine how long precipitation will remain icy or snowy, he said.

Icy roads are a concern, especially during Monday’s evening commute, as heavier freezing rain is expected during that time, Yack said.

“It’s always a concern that we will have more [ice] on unelevated or untreated surfaces, so your secondary roads, bridges, overpasses, things like that,” he said. “Make sure you’re planning to travel slower, especially at the evening commute.”

Updates on the latest road conditions can be tracked on gettingaroundillinois.com.