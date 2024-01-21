Letter: Excellence in Education Awards

Despite being retired, McHenry County teachers are still changing the lives of students. Through the Excellence in Education Program, the McHenry County Retired Teachers Association makes monetary awards to teachers that provide funds to support special classroom projects that further enhance the educational goals of students.

The 2024 winners are:

Gina Nichols, Edgebrook Elementary in McHenry will be able to purchase reusable STEM materials to support engineering projects for K-3 students.

Kristen Engelmann, Cary Junior High School, will receive funds to purchase additional books for the school library to support the eighth grade biography project.

Jen DeBlok, Riverwood Elementary in McHenry, will be able to purchase reusable math games/manipulatives for fourth graders.

Three Huntley High School teachers, Renae St. Clair, Colline Wise and Matthew Francis of Huntley High School will be able to purchase books and equipment to enhance their Health Professionals and Emergency Medical Responders programs.

Amanda Flores, Edgebrook Elementary in McHenry will have the funds to purchase role playing costumes with manipulatives to learn about community workers for her K-1 dual language students.

We look forward to seeing the results of these learning opportunities.

Peggy Hart

Woodstock