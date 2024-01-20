Wrestling notes: Hampshire contends for Fox Valley crown with young lineup

Hampshire's Joey Ochoa competes against Glenbrook South's Drew Duffy in the 295-pound third-place match at last season's Class 3A Barrington Sectional. Ochoa has helped the Whip-Purs contend for a Fox Valley Conference title this season. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Hampshire coach Matthew Todd had a simple question for the Whip-Purs when he took over the program last season.

Why not Hampshire?

The program had not been traditionally considered one of the best in the Fox Valley Conference but he felt like that shouldn’t stop his wrestlers from becoming one. Hampshire surprised many last season with a fourth-place finish in the FVC and is surprising some this year as the Whips compete for an FVC title.

“Once we started changing that mindset, kids started seeing the wins, started believing in what we’re doing,” Todd said. “Now they’re starting to see that we’re winning, we know where we want to be and we need to put in the work to get to that point.”

Even more surprising, though not to Todd, is that the Whips are competing to be the FVC’s best with a young lineup. Joey Ochoa and Logan Campbell are the lone seniors in the starting lineup while there are only a few juniors, too.

Todd said his underclassmen have quickly learned what it takes to wrestle at the varsity level. The Whips faced some tough early lessons in their opening duals and tournament in Barrington, but Todd said his younger wrestlers learned from those experiences.

“Some of those early season duals and tournaments really set the pace for us and helped them understand where they need to be at this time of season,” Todd said.

The Whips enter the final week of the regular season with a chance to compete for the FVC crown. They’ll take on Huntley on Wednesday before ending conference action against McHenry on Thursday.

“Once we started changing that mindset, kids started seeing the wins, started believing in what we’re doing. Now they’re starting to see that we’re winning, we know where we want to be and we need to put in the work to get to that point.” — Matthew Todd, Hampshire head coach

Todd said the team isn’t looking ahead to any matchup and just wants to continue to do what got the Whips to this point.

“We’re motivated from here on out,” Todd said. “Knowing what we need to do and where we need to be.”

Rockets getting healthy

While some teams are trying to stay healthy during the final weeks of the season before regionals, Richmond-Burton coach Tony Nelson is happy to finally have his full starting lineup back.

The Rockets had missed four starters – Alex Reyna, Brody Rukin, Gyan Gunderson and Breckin Campbell – since the second week of the season and finally got all four back last week.

“Now we’re back and it’s good timing,” Nelson said. “I’m excited for these guys to have a good opportunity to put the best team forward for regionals.”

Richmond-Burton’s Alex Reyna, left, battles Harvard’s Gabe Sanchez for control in their 182-pound championship wrestling match in last season's Class 1A Richmond-Burton Regional. Reyna missed some time this season because of injury. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

All four suffered injuries that kept them out for different amounts of time. The Rockets managed to hold on in the Kishwaukee River Conference race despite not having great depth, only losing one conference dual.

R-B’s top-ranked wrestler Emmett Nelson continued to perform at a top level while Dalton Youngs stepped in for the Rockets in different weights. Tony Nelson thought the injured Rockets kept up watching film and staying motivated during their absences.

“Our guys did a pretty good job of keeping their head in the game, expecting to fully come back 100% healthy,” Tony Nelson said. “Them being motivated was the biggest thing.”

The Rockets will have a chance to win an outright KRC title when they take on Johnsburg on Thursday. While a conference title means a lot to the program, Tony Nelson is looking to make sure that his team is ready for the playoffs now that everyone is healthy.

“It’s just come in and score points in your best position,” Tony Nelson said. “Try to minimize any little mistakes.”

Red Raiders pass important test

Huntley coach BJ Bertelsman said the Red Raiders’ matchup against McHenry on Jan. 11 was a step in the right direction, showing them how they should compete if they want to capture a regional title.

The Red Raiders ran out to a 24-0 lead to start the dual and finished the night with a 49-18 FVC win.

“It’s good to see them come out and perform,” Bertelsman said.

It’s the kind of performance Bertelsman wants to see heading into the season’s final weeks. Huntley is set to host its own regional on Feb. 3 that will feature Hononegah, ranked No. 9 in the latest Class 3A team rankings by Illinois Matmen. Huntley earned an honorable mention in those rankings.

The Red Raiders will still have a FVC title to wrestle for in the final week of the regular season. Bertelsman is focused on fine-tuning things before they get to the postseason.

“I’m worried about my kids beating the kids that they should beat and then upsetting kids that they shouldn’t beat,” Bertelsman said. “That’s what it takes to beat a team like Hononegah.”

Important loss for McHenry boys

Although McHenry coach Dan Rohman didn’t think the Warriors’ loss to Huntley would define their season, Rohman did want his team to learn from the experience.

Three Warriors wrestlers won their matches in the dual after falling behind by a wide deficit. Rohman didn’t think McHenry came out with the right intensity against a team they battled for the FVC lead.

Rohman said McHenry will need to learn from a tough FVC loss to accomplish its goals in the playoffs.

“It’s got to be,” Rohman said. “If it’s not then we’re heading in the wrong direction. It’s got to be a learning lesson.”

Memorable night for girls wrestling in McHenry County

McHenry girls wrestling’s dual against Huntley on Jan. 11 felt like an important moment for girls wrestling in McHenry County.

Their matchup was one of the few times this season that either team could compete in a dual because they each had full lineups.

Although the Warriors lost the dual, McHenry coach James Buss said it was a good example of how quickly girls wrestling has already grown in McHenry County and how quickly it can continue.

“We saw how fast Huntley was able to build a team, we saw how fast we were able to build ours and I can’t wait for both of our programs to keep on growing,” Buss said. “I keep saying it: If their program is growing and our program is growing, other programs are going to keep growing.”