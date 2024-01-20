McHenry woman wrote fraudulent prescriptions for Adderall, sentenced to probation, public service

A McHenry woman pleaded guilty this week to writing fake names on a fraudulent prescription order form to obtain Adderall and was sentenced to specialty probation and public service.

Megan Wingstrom, 33, pleaded guilty on Thursday to forgery/making/altering a document, a Class 3 felony.

She was sentenced to 30 months of specialty drug court, 100 hours of public service and 180 days in the county jail. The jail sentence was stayed as long as she complies with her probation.

As part of her specialty probation she is required to participate in programs addressing alcohol and drug addiction as well as mental heath, records show.

She also must pay fines and fees of $2,199, Judge Mark Gerhardt said.

Wingstrom was accused of writing out a prescription on June 6, 2022, in another person’s name on a phony prescription order with the name of a dentist in Wisconsin, Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash said.

She then attempted to get the prescription filled for 90, 20 milligram tablets of Adderall from a pharmacy in McHenry. The pharmacist grew suspicious and called police who waited for Wingstrom to return to pick up the prescription and arrested her, Youash said.

As part of her plea, additional charges and separate cases involving the same acts involving two other doctor’s names were dismissed.

The doctors whose names she used on the prescriptions never knew her or ever treated her, Youash said.

One doctor, whose name Wingstrom used to obtain Adderall, wrote a victim impact statement which Youash read in court Thursday.

In asking Wingstrom get help and also go to jail, the doctor said what Wingstrom did has had an “irreversible and long-standing impact” on her life and career.

The doctor said because of Wingstrom’s crimes she was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. She had to apply for a new license allowing her to prescribe “federally controlled” medication to her patients. That process took eight weeks, she said.

Wingstrom’s actions hurt her “professionally and financially,” the doctor said.

Conditions of her probation include complying with a curfew set by the courts, refraining from possessing a firearm or dangerous weapon, not violating any criminal laws, and cooperating and maintaining truthful, accurate and appropriate communications with the drug court and any treatment provider or counselor, according to the sentencing order.

Wingstrom’s attorney declined to comment.