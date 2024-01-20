Letter: Election 2024

So now we baby boomers have a real problem on our hands. Two guys running for president who both got deferments five times. On one hand, there’s a guy who calls veterans stupid and says its our own fault if we got shot, killed or captured. On the other hand, we have a guy who needs flash cards to get through a speech.

Unfortunately, Trump is still no more than a salesman and will screw anyone. He means it, just read his quotes. We live in a time when partisanship is a thing of the past. Do we really want a president who says he will only be a dictator for just one day? That is a rabbit hole that even Alice would not go down! The choice is yours, please choose wisely.

Carl Hurtig

McHenry