Cary-Grove girls end Huntley’s 37-game FVC winning streak: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Jan. 19

Girls basketball

Cary-Grove 50, Huntley 17: At Huntley, Emily Larry poured in 22 points and knocked down six 3-pointers as the Trojans ended the Red Raiders’ 37-game Fox Valley Conference winning streak in dominant fashion. Larry scored 16 of her 22 points in the third quarter.

Cary-Grove (13-8, 7-3) led 47-15 going into the fourth to earn a running clock against Huntley (15-6, 9-1). Before Friday, the Raiders last lost a conference game on Jan. 21, 2022.

Ellie Mjaanes added 13 points for the Trojans and Sam Skerl had five.

Anna Campanelli scored 15 of the Raiders’ 17 points.

Hampshire 52, Prairie Ridge 21: At Crystal Lake, Ashley Herzing surpassed 1,000 career points for the Whip-Purs (13-9, 8-1) in their FVC win against the Wolves (11-9, 4-5).

Herzing had 16 points and made four 3s, while Chloe Van Horn led the team with 17 points. Avery Cartee added eight points.

Addie Meyer paced Prairie Ridge with nine points.

Marengo 34, Woodstock 27: At Marengo, the Indians (13-8, 7-1) moved into sole possession of first place in the Kishwaukee River Conference with a win over the Blue Streaks (10-9, 7-2).

Bella Frohling led Marengo with 12 points and Gabby Gieseke had eight. Both made two 3s.

Keira Bogott and Allie O’Brien had eight points apiece for Woodstock.

Woodstock North 62, Plano 52: At Plano, Addy Saunders led the Thunder (11-9, 5-3) with 15 points in a KRC win against the Reapers.

Caylin Stevens added 13 points and Ashley Janeczko had 11.

Marian Central 59, St. Edward 38: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes defeated the Green Wave in their Chicagoland Christian Conference game.

Juliette Huff led Marian (19-4, 5-1) with 21 points and made 10 of 13 free throws. Ella Notaro had 13 points and Madison Kenyon tossed in 12.

Johnsburg 57, Sandwich 37: At Johnsburg, Wynne Oeffling poured in 19 points for the Skyhawks in a KRC win against the Indians.

Kaylee Fouke tossed in 11 points and Kiara Welch had 10.

Jacobs 47, McHenry 14: At McHenry, Hailey Franczkowski had 12 points on four 3s for the Golden Eagles (5-12, 3-6) in an FVC win against the Warriors (2-18, 0-10)

Sophia Acot added nine points on three 3s for Jacobs, which had 10 players score in the victory.

Avery Stinger had five points to lead McHenry.

Willows Academy 61, Alden-Hebron 32: At Des Plaines, the Giants (14-6) lost to the Eagles to snap an eight-game winning streak.

Boys basketball

Crystal Lake South 59, Dundee-Crown 38: At Crystal Lake, AJ Demirov poured in 31 points and made six 3-pointers as the Gators (19-2, 10-0) remained perfect in FVC play with a win over the Chargers (8-11, 4-6).

James Carlson added seven points for South.

D-C was led by Kali Freeman with 13 points and Jared Russel with nine points on three 3s.

Hampshire 56, Prairie Ridge 47: At Crystal Lake, Ryan Regalado had 13 points for the Whips (10-11, 5-5) in an FVC win over the Wolves (4-13, 1-9).

Adrian Ugochukwu scored 12 points for Hampshire, Chayse Gray had 10 and Ryan Prowicz had nine.

For Prairie Ridge, Joey Vanderwiel scored 14 points, John Fuery had 10 and Angel Rodriguez had eight.

Sandwich 41, Woodstock 36: At Woodstock, Spencer Cullum had 16 points and five rebounds for the Blue Streaks (12-8, 4-3) in their KRC loss to the Indians.

Max Bears and Keaton Perkins had eight points apiece.

Burlington Central 75, Crystal Lake Central 54: At Burlington, the Rockets (14-6, 7-3) picked up an FVC win against the Tigers (5-17, 0-10).

Boys wrestling

Crystal Lake Central 46, Hampshire 25: At Hampshire, Daniel Snow (126 pounds), Juan Viveros (132), Alessio Pezzella (157) and Tommy McNeil (215) each recorded pins for the Tigers in an FVC win against the Whips.

Dylan Ramsey (113), Payton Ramsey, Tyler Porter (165) and Cayden Parks (190) also picked up wins for Central.

Richmond-Burton 48, Jacobs 30: At Algonquin, the Rockets defeated the Eagles in their nonconference dual.

Clayton Madula (120), Kyan Gunderson (126), Emmett Nelson (144), Isaac Jones (150), Alex Reyna (190) and Colin Kraus (285) each won by fall for R-B. Also winning for the Rockets were Dane Sorensen (138), Brody Rudkin (157) and Breckin Campbell (215).

Kristian DeClercq (113), Dan Mendez (165) and Johnny Strauss (175) won by pin for Jacobs.

Huntley 49, Dundee-Crown 23: At Carpentersville, the Raiders improved to 19-5 overall and stayed undefeated in the FVC with a win over the Chargers.

Girls bowling

Huntley 3,145, Marengo 2,831: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Erica DeBello rolled a 602 series in the Red Raiders’ Fox Valley/Kishwaukee River Conference dual win against the Indians.

Marengo’s Gabriella Margrini had the high series of the match with a 643, rolling games of 234, 182 and 227.

DeBello had games of 162, 205 and 235 for her 602 series. Also for Huntley, Prianca Waters had a 559 series and 232 high game, and Katie Scaletta added a 535 series and 214 high game.

Kayla Miller added a 503 series for Marengo.