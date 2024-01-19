Wrestling: Joliet Catholic bests Marian Central in matchup between the state’s best

Joliet Catholic’s Dillan Johnson pins Marian Central’s Kaleb Eckman in 26 seconds in the triangular at Joliet Catholic on Thursday in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

JOLIET — Nothing really trips up Joliet Catholic’s Dillan Johnson, including being rushed on to his match.

Johnson had to hurry up to his match at 285 pounds against Marian Central on Thursday when the Hurricanes forfeited their match at 215. Although Johnson was rushed onto the mat, that didn’t stop him from running out to a quick start and winning the match in the first minute by fall.

The Hilltoppers took after their leader in a dual between two of the top teams of the state. Joliet Catholic started fast and went on to win 45-15.

“I just wanted to start of the energy for the team,” Johnson said. “You saw it with the fast pin, make sure that we get the momentum going.”

The dual between the Hilltoppers and the Hurricanes was the second of the night’s triangular that featured those two teams and Mount Carmel. Johnson led a night filled with some of the best wrestlers in the state. The Caravan are ranked No. 2 as a team in Class 3A and feature nine top-10 wrestlers according to IllinoisMatmen. Joliet Catholic is No. 3 in Class 3A with eight top-10 wrestlers while Marian is No. 1 in Class 1A with six top-10 wrestlers.

Against Marian, Johnson was part of a fast start for the Hilltoppers where they ran out to a 20-0 lead. Nolan Vogel (144) and Connor Cumbee (150) each joined Johnson in winning their matches by fall while Nicholas Ronchetti (190), Lukas Foster (106), Max Corral (165) and Aurelio Munoz (126) also each won their matches.

Max Hvartin (215) and Isaac Clauson (175) each won their matches by forfeit.

Johnson thought the Hilltoppers did a good job of playing just like he approached his match: fast.

“They want us to go out there and score off the bat,” Johnson said. “Once you’re up and you have two points, that gives you some room.”

Marian Central’s freshman Jimmy Mastny had an impressive match falling 3-1 to state runner-up Eddie Enright of Mount Carmel in the final 13 seconds in the triangular at Joliet Catholic on Thursday in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

While Marian lost the dual, they took many of the top-10 matches. Anthony Alanis (113) won his match 4-3, Brayden Teunissen (120) won 3-1, Andrew Alvarado (132) took his match 7-5, Vance Williams (138) ended up on top 9-5 and Jimmy Mastny (157) took his match 3-0.

The Hurricanes opened the night with a 42-26 loss to the Caravan. Alanis, Austin Hagevold (106) Josiah Perez (120), Williams and Max Astacio (165) each won their matches.

Marian co-coach Jordan Blanton was proud of how his team battled against some of the best in the state and how it can help elevate themselves heading into the playoffs.

“We want to be the best,” Blanton said. “In order to be the best, you have to first see the best, see what they’re about, experience it and then take the good with the good and the bad with the bad. You learn from it.”

Johnson felt like Thursday’s triangular was a good way to get ready for the postseason. Both the Caravan and Hilltoppers won’t get a chance to wrestle against the Hurricanes, who are in a lower class.

Thursday felt like a chance to prove who’s truly the best.

“It’s really just a chance for the best of the best,” Johnson said. “We win here and it’s great momentum for the state series.”